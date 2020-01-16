Baker Creek traffic raises concern

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
lynchjo
Wow- more bike lanes and ped paths! Whoopie!!! Last I looked, most people are in CARS!!! And the $2 million spent on Hill and Baker creek did nothing except push traffic into the sub divisions and create the Yohn Ranch Expressway! I have zero faith that our founding fathers will do anything except screw it up worse than it already is!
Joel
If I'm reading this correctly it sounds like Mr Bissett is basically saying "we decided as a community that we are going to have major congestion at our intersections and their is nothing we can do about it, so deal with it."
If that is what he's saying, I would ask "when did we as a community decide that?"
Lulu
The gridlock here is infuriating. And the present situation pales in comparison to what's in store for this city when all the bureaucrats and "planners" are finished making room for the influx of unwelcome and substantially more people and vehicles. Bike lanes and pedestrian paths--how absurd.