Arrests & Citations for Tuesday, 09/28/2021

YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Brendan Thomas Atkinson, 34, Portland, Sept. 23, fail to appear; booked and released.

Lorraine Lozano De Acevedo, 53, Lafayette, Sept. 23, fail to appear/three counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jerry Vincent Cardoza, 40, Newberg, Sept. 24, fail to appear/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Michael John Casey, 46, Newberg, Sept. 21, first-degree sexual abuse/four counts, first-degree sodomy/four counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Robert Castillo, 22, Lafayette, Sept. 22, first-degree sexual abuse/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joseph Lee Ebensteiner, 46, Willamina, Sept. 20, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Steven Dale Elliott, 45, Willamina, Sept. 20, violation of a release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Semyon Nikolayevich Golovin, 23, Salem, Sept. 25, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Taronika Latae Guidry, 29, Portland, Sept. 24, fail to appear; booked and released.

Richard Ivan Jensen, 34, Salem, Sept. 26, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person; booked and released.

Shane Michael Justen, 48, Sheridan, Sept. 21, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joshua Ewald Lewis, 42, Lafayette, Sept. 23, second-degree criminal mischief, probation violation/two counts, unlawful use of a weapon/two counts, domestic harassment, domestic menacing, possession of weapons by certain felons, recklessly endangering another person; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tayler Dean Lewis, 28, Lafayette, Sept. 20, violation of a restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Levi Alan Linton, 27, Sheridan, Sept. 20, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Daniel Jose Maldonado, 33, Portland, Sept. 23, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ramon Allen Martin, 43, Whiteson, Sept. 25, fail to appear/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Heather Ann Robinson, 47, Portland, Sept. 24, driving under the influence of intoxicants, fail to appear, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine; booked and released.

Robert James Smith, 47, Yamhill, Sept. 24, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Erik Joseph Stroeder, 35, McMinnville, Sept. 23, Polk County hold; booked and released.

Susan Kay Swango, 83, Carlton, Sept. 23, Sept. 23, fail to appear; booked and released.

McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chelsea Leeann Fields, 30, McMinnville, Sept. 20, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse/two counts, compelling prostitution/two counts, trafficking in persons/two counts, prostitution, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Brandon Rodney Benton Fouts-Denney, 23, McMinnville, Sept. 26, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Chasten Lee Foxall, 30, McMinnville, Sept. 22, second-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Russell Grayson, 43, McMinnville, Sept. 25, second-degree robbery, third-degree theft, resisting arrest, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $159,000 bail.

Adam Miguel Santoya, 29, McMinnville, Sept. 20, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, violation of a release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $26,000 bail.

Michael Reagan Yates, 36, McMinnville, Sept. 21, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

OREGON STATE POLICE

Jon Patrick Michael O’Brien, 21, Grand Ronde, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; cited and released.

Colin Timothy Sawyer, 29, Silverton, Sept. 24, driving while suspended; cited and released.

Renee Elizabeth Webster, 24, McMinnville, Sept. 24, driving uninsured, driving while suspended; cited and released.

NEWBERG-DUNDEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kimberly Lynn Jackson, 43, Newberg, Sept. 20, violation of a restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Dillon Shane Simmons, 28, Wasco, Sept. 25, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Wasco County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $112,500 bail.

CARLTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Phillip Antonyuk, 21, Carlton, Sept. 3, driving under the influence of intoxicants; cited and released.

Parker Odam, 21, Carlton, Sept. 3, driving under the influence of intoxicants; cited and released.