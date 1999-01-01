Arrests & Citations for Tuesday, 09/28/2021
YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brendan Thomas Atkinson, 34, Portland, Sept. 23, fail to appear; booked and released.
Lorraine Lozano De Acevedo, 53, Lafayette, Sept. 23, fail to appear/three counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Jerry Vincent Cardoza, 40, Newberg, Sept. 24, fail to appear/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Michael John Casey, 46, Newberg, Sept. 21, first-degree sexual abuse/four counts, first-degree sodomy/four counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail.
Robert Castillo, 22, Lafayette, Sept. 22, first-degree sexual abuse/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Joseph Lee Ebensteiner, 46, Willamina, Sept. 20, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Steven Dale Elliott, 45, Willamina, Sept. 20, violation of a release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Semyon Nikolayevich Golovin, 23, Salem, Sept. 25, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.
Taronika Latae Guidry, 29, Portland, Sept. 24, fail to appear; booked and released.
Richard Ivan Jensen, 34, Salem, Sept. 26, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person; booked and released.
Shane Michael Justen, 48, Sheridan, Sept. 21, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Joshua Ewald Lewis, 42, Lafayette, Sept. 23, second-degree criminal mischief, probation violation/two counts, unlawful use of a weapon/two counts, domestic harassment, domestic menacing, possession of weapons by certain felons, recklessly endangering another person; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Tayler Dean Lewis, 28, Lafayette, Sept. 20, violation of a restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Levi Alan Linton, 27, Sheridan, Sept. 20, fail to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Daniel Jose Maldonado, 33, Portland, Sept. 23, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Ramon Allen Martin, 43, Whiteson, Sept. 25, fail to appear/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Heather Ann Robinson, 47, Portland, Sept. 24, driving under the influence of intoxicants, fail to appear, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine; booked and released.
Robert James Smith, 47, Yamhill, Sept. 24, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.
Erik Joseph Stroeder, 35, McMinnville, Sept. 23, Polk County hold; booked and released.
Susan Kay Swango, 83, Carlton, Sept. 23, Sept. 23, fail to appear; booked and released.
McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Chelsea Leeann Fields, 30, McMinnville, Sept. 20, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse/two counts, compelling prostitution/two counts, trafficking in persons/two counts, prostitution, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Brandon Rodney Benton Fouts-Denney, 23, McMinnville, Sept. 26, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Chasten Lee Foxall, 30, McMinnville, Sept. 22, second-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail.
Russell Grayson, 43, McMinnville, Sept. 25, second-degree robbery, third-degree theft, resisting arrest, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $159,000 bail.
Adam Miguel Santoya, 29, McMinnville, Sept. 20, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, violation of a release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $26,000 bail.
Michael Reagan Yates, 36, McMinnville, Sept. 21, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Jon Patrick Michael O’Brien, 21, Grand Ronde, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; cited and released.
Colin Timothy Sawyer, 29, Silverton, Sept. 24, driving while suspended; cited and released.
Renee Elizabeth Webster, 24, McMinnville, Sept. 24, driving uninsured, driving while suspended; cited and released.
NEWBERG-DUNDEE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kimberly Lynn Jackson, 43, Newberg, Sept. 20, violation of a restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Dillon Shane Simmons, 28, Wasco, Sept. 25, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Wasco County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $112,500 bail.
CARLTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Phillip Antonyuk, 21, Carlton, Sept. 3, driving under the influence of intoxicants; cited and released.
Parker Odam, 21, Carlton, Sept. 3, driving under the influence of intoxicants; cited and released.
