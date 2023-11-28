Arrest made in the murder of 16-year-old

UPDATE: Cornelius teen charged

A 19-year-old from the Washington County community of Cornelius, located between Forest Grove and Hillsboro, has been taken into custody and charged in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Polk County resident.

Brendan Dante Waco was charged with one count of second-degree murder and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail, pending arraignment in circuit court.

The homicide occurred Monday, Nov. 27, on Northwest Russell Creek Road in rural Yamhill, according to Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Capt. Sam Elliott.

The victim's name and gender have not been identified.

"We are not identifying anything additional about the victim due to the victim’s age and giving some time and privacy to the victim’s family to process through this ordeal," Elliott said.

Based on information obtained very early in the investigation, a local area law enforcement bulletin was sent out area wide on Monday afternoon with a description and a surveillance image of a vehicle connected to subjects involved in the homicide incident. This information was distributed to law enforcement agencies only to preserve the potential to recover evidence relevant to the case.

On Tuesday November 28, at 1 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood in Cornelius.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies set up containment and observation of the vehicle, and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the scene. A search warrant was served at about 6:00 am and the vehicle, a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, was seized and taken to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office for evidence processing.

Detectives conducted interviews in the area and worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and learned that a deputy from that agency had previously seen the same vehicle on Monday afternoon at a local business. The vehicle had different license plates displayed at that time.

Detectives were able to recover additional video surveillance which led Special Investigations Unit detectives to obtain a search warrant for a Cornelius residence.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Washington County, executed the search warrant at a residence in the area of 28th and Holladay streets in Cornelius. Items of evidence related to the case were recovered, and Waco was apprehended.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and additional arrests are expected.

- - -

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate two unrelated shooting incidents, including a homicide that occurred Monday, Nov. 27, in rural Yamhill on Northwest Russell Creek Road, and claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

The sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit is working the case. The agency said in its original release of information that the death had been ruled a homicide. A cause and manner of death was not released with the most recent update.

The victim is from Polk County. A gender and identity have not been released. The victim, who has no connection to Yamhill County, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office Crime Victim Advocate’s Office is working with the victim’s family as it investigates the death.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Carlton, McMinnville and Newberg-Dundee police departments and Oregon State Police responded to the shooting scene in addition to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Yamhill County Public Works.

The second shooting incident took place in rural Hillsboro and was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The 911 caller reported multiple gunshots being fired at a residence located near Bald Peak State Park.

Responding Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered evidence of gunfire and a very thorough area search was conducted using drones, a K-9 and personnel from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

After verifying there were no threats in the immediate area, additional investigative resources were called in, using the Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team protocol.

Additional detectives from the McMinnville Police Department, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to assist the YCSO with processing an extensive scene.

Evidence of gunfire directed into the residence was recovered and investigators are following all leads developed from that evidence. There was one occupant of the home inside when the incident occurred, but the identity and whether or not the individual was hit by gunfire was not immediately released.

"There are necessary investigative reasons to not provide any identifying information or status information related to the occupant of the dwelling," Elliott said.

He continued, "While we strive to provide as much information as possible, there are times when details of a case are critical to the solvability of the crime(s), and we have to make a determination to hold back some information in order to protect the integrity of the case or allow time for detectives to follow specific leads before that information is released."

It also said whenever the sheriff’s office believes there is an active threat to a specific community, notifications will be sent out using Yamhill County Alerts.

Residents not already signed up can do so by going to https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736727638#/signup





