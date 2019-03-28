April LeeAnn Mahurin - 1958 - 2019

April LeeAnn Mahurin passed away March 28, 2019, at the age of 60. She was born in Korea and lived in an orphanage until the age of 12, when she was adopted by Phil and Ann Scott.

She attended McMinnville High School, graduating in 1978. She married Darrell Mahurin in Willamina, Oregon. April worked as a CNA at Oakwood Care Home for seven years, and at the McMinnville Hospital for 11 years. She was also a longtime member of the Willamina Free Methodist Church.

April loved being with her mom, siblings, nieces, nephews and church friends. She enjoyed crafts, playing cribbage and baking cinnamon rolls.

She is survived by her mother, Ann; husband, Darrell; eight sisters; and seven brothers.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Willamina Free Methodist Church. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com