Another fatal crash closes Highway 18

A two-vehicle crash claimed one life and closed Highway 18, west of Grand Ronde, for about three hours Monday night.

It was the second two-vehicle fatal crash to occur in about the same location in two days.

Monday night's crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. and the OSP gave this account of the incident:

An eastbound Toyota Camry operated by Steven Donaldson, 67, of Independence, crossed the centerline and collided with a Honda Accord, driven by Christian Carter Jr., 22, of Lincoln City.

Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Angelina Rakestraw, 35, of Brownsville, was transported to Salem Hospital, as was Carter.

The Grand Ronde fire and police departments and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded to the scene.