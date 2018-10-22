Anonymous robocall targets incumbent
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
E.J. Farrar
These kinds of tactics often backfire. I hope that's the case here.
Joel
Those sound like reasonable critiques of Mr Peralta. Why does Mr Henderson label them as "attacks?"
Joel
I'm also surprised to hear that Mr Peralta is doubling down on the misleading use of "Re-elect" on his signs. He should have listened to the secretary of state, because it is misleading. Re-elect literally means to "elect someone again." Pretty hard to elect him again when he has never been elected before (well I guess he has been elected before...that is if you strain and twist and contort and parse what the meaning of the word "is" is...like Trafik did earlier in the week.)
Trafik
Reasonable critiques, Joel?
The robocall states Mac firefighters did not endorse Peralta. They, in fact, did endorse him. Flat-out lie, nothing reasonable about it.
Peralta’s opposition states Sen. Kim Thatcher (R) did not endorse Peralta. She, in fact, did endorse him. Flat-out lie, nothing reasonable about it.
The call references a politically motivated complaint filed against the IPO years ago. The complaint was dismissed because the secretary of state found no wrongdoing. Personally, I think that’s a dirty trick but you may find it perfectly reasonable.
The robocall accuses Peralta of deception for using the term “re-elect” on his campaign signs. I maintain Peralta’s appointment was a proxy election by the elected council but this perspective is apparently difficult to grasp. There are few ways to promote an incumbency without using the term “re-elect” but I’ll grant that this hair-splitting objection might look valid to an opponent with no substantive foundation on which to campaign.
Please don’t ever run for office locally, Joel. Your brand of “reasonable” just makes me feel dirty.
Joel
Dang, Trafik. I didn't mean to offend you. I have to confess that I didn't read all the way to the end of the article so I missed the Kim Thatcher part. But you and I just will probably never agree on the "re-elect" thing. And that's okay. I still respect you and can agree to disagree.
As for the fire fighter thing, I thought this article said that the recorded call (robocall sounds too pejorative) said that the "rank and file on the street" firefighters don't support him. It sounds like someone in the union leadership supports him but that's no surprise. My dad was a union man and they LOVE the left side of politics.
Trafik
I usually like you, Joel, so I typically save my insults for others.
A union endorsement counts as a rank-and-file endorsement although I’m pretty sure no union has ever been 100 percent behind a single candidate — well, maybe excepting the OEA and Kate Brown (just kidding).
The union vote aside, look at the Republicans supporting Sal: Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-13) is a conservative icon in this state and an endorsement from her is nothing to take lightly. Rep. Ron Noble (R-24) and Sen. Brian Boquist (R-12) endorsed Sal. And even more! These endorsements should speak loudly to Sal’s commitment and ability.
Sal Peralta is a centrist, regardless of how his opposition is trying to paint him. Yes, maybe he could’ve found a way to promote his incumbency without using the word “re-elect” on his signs but inflating this issue smacks of desperation.
Joel
Thanks Trafik. My ballot and the voter pamphlet are still sitting on the kitchen counter unopened. I need to sit down and dig in and learn more about these two guys and every one else. Thanks for pointing out that Thatcher, Noble and Boquist all support Sal. That's pretty impressive. I have much respect for all three and their endorsement does say a lot.
I have seen Sal run before and have even read some of his posts here in the comments. He has always seemed like a good guy with a level head. Hopefully my focus on the re-elect thing hasn't come across as too negative. But it does irk me!
Rotwang
I blame the Russians.
GRM
Joel, Trafik,
I wished members of congress and senate and all other people could learn from your exchange. This would make the country better again in these days.