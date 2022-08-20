Annie Zylstra 1931 - 2022

Annie Zylstra, of Dayton, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 20, 2022. Annie was born the second of 12 children to Hendrik and Fetsje de Boer on August 25, 1930, in Hommerts, Friesland, the Netherlands. She attended school in Hommerts until World War II caused her to leave home to work for a local farmer. She immigrated to the United States and married Ted Zylstra, whom she had met in Friesland, on March 24, 1953. They made their home in Mount Vernon, Washington, where they had four children and rented dairy farms. In 1964, they bought their own dairy in Dayton and had two more children (the twins). She continued to live there for the next 57 years.

Annie enjoyed working outside in her gardens, knitting and reading. She was well-known around the neighborhood for her daily walks, which continued into her 92nd year. She was always thankful for her wonderful and caring neighbors. Her children will remember her infectious laugh, her devotion to her family and to God, her Dutch stubbornness, and a charming accent that she never lost.

She was a member of the Dayton Pioneer Church and enjoyed many years of Sunday services and Wednesday Bible Studies, sharing fellowship and lunches with many good friends. A special thanks to Dolores and Eunice for their friendship and chauffeuring in her later years.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Ted; her eldest daughter, Grace; and nine of her 11 siblings. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Tim Roppelt (son-in-law), Patty (Chris) De Vries, Theodore (Julie Dodge) Zylstra, Hank Zylstra, Sharon (Duane) Smith, and Shirley (Jim Barber) Zylstra. She is also survived by six grandchildren and their spouses, Karen (Jeremiah) Samek, Jennifer (Drew) Johnson, Eric (Jaimee) De Vries, Jessica (David) Samek, Brittany (Bobby) Stanhope, and Connor Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters in the Netherlands, Alie Vandermeer and Tina Bergsma.

A family graveside service was held August 24, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.

The family would like to acknowledge those who provided Mom with love and support during her final years, including the Dayton Pioneer Church, Meals-on-Wheels, Caring Homes of Salem, and Rock of Ages Transitional Life Care in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to Dayton Pioneer Church, Meals-on-Wheels or a charity of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com