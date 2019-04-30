Anita Eggen Ragsdale - 1927 - 2019

Anita Eggen Ragsdale passed away April 30, 2019, at Willamette Valley Medical Center, surrounded by family and her husband of 71 years, James B. Ragsdale. She was just days away from her 92nd birthday.

Anita Caroline was born May 10, 1927, to Oscar and Fay Eggen in Yellowstone National Park, where her father worked for the U.S. Park Service. In 1930, he was transferred to Sequoia National Park, where Anita enjoyed playing in nature with her older brother, Armon. When she was 10, her father suffered a stroke and they returned to the family home in Absarokee, Montana, where her grandfather, Ole Eggen, homesteaded the Eggen Ranch; Oscar died 17 months later. She attended Absarokee High School and studied journalism at the University of Montana, where she met her husband, James B. Ragsdale. They moved 25 times throughout Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Oregon, moving to Beaverton in 1977, and settling in McMinnville in 1986, where they owned The Shoe Horn.

Throughout her life, Anita was an avid gardener, baker and party thrower. For many years, she volunteered at United Methodist Church, organizing numerous weddings, memorials and other receptions, as well as the weekly Sunday coffee hour. She was a member of the Current Events and Garden clubs and was known for the lush bouquets she created from her garden and donated throughout town.

In addition to James, she is survived by her children, Vicky, Kelly, Mark and Jana Ragsdale. Her son, Steven, died in 2006. Anita kept up with all 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and was a second mother to many others who enjoyed her special attention. She will be held dear in the memories of all.

A memorial service will be held in McMinnville at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yamhill Community Action Partnership Food Bank: www.yamhillcap.org

Remembrances: https://everloved.com/life-of/anita-ragsdale/