Andrea Lee Jackson 1945 - 2025

Andrea Lee Jackson passed away March 8, 2025, with her family by her side. She was 80 years old. She was born on New Year's Day 1945 in Oregon City, Oregon.

Andrea was a warm, funny, vivacious, whip-smart woman who people wanted to be around. She made you feel comfortable and special in her presence.

In 1988, Andrea met the love of her life, Marvin Jackson, whom she would marry and forge a life together. They were a special team, proud of one another and the beautiful big family they raised together, most of which suring the 20+ years they lived in Wamic, Oregon.

Andrea enjoyed gardening, reading, card playing, especially pinochle; but above all and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Andrea taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the importance of being kind, strong, patient, and how to win at marbles.

She was a strong woman of faith who was an active member of Dufur Christian Church.

Andrea is survived by her loving husband, Marvin Jackson; her sister, Pat Hammonds; her son, Kirk Morgan and wife Mari; son, Kevin Morgan and wife Juanita; stepson, Reid Jackson; stepdaughter, Lori Jackson; her 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith James Morgan; and brother, Jim Douglas.

With all our love, we will be celebrating Andrea’s God-loving life; she will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the youth program at Dufur Christian Church. Please join us to celebrate Andrea’s life at 1 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville, Oregon.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.