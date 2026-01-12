Amity Water may have higher levels of copper

City did not meet treatment requirements

On Monday evening, the city of Amity announced its drinking water may have a higher level of copper as it did not meet the treatment requirements for disinfection and corrosion control.

“This situation does not require that you take immediate action,” City officials announced that situation does not require water users to take immediate action.

“Our water system recently violated drinking water standards for disinfection and corrosion control treatment,” Amity city officials announced Monday evening. “Although this situation is not an emergency and does not require that you take immediate action, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation.”

The city regularly monitors disinfectant residuals in the distribution system, which measures show whether Amity is effectively disinfecting the water supply.

“Disinfectant residual is the amount of chlorine or related disinfectant present in the pipes of the distribution system,” officials announced. “If the amount of disinfectant is too low, organisms could grow in the pipes.”

In December 2025, the free chlorine residual dropped below the minimum required level of 0.2 mg/l at the entry point to the distribution. This caused Amity to not meet disinfection requirements on Dec. 27, 28, and 29.

During this time the chlorine residual ranged from 0.3 mg/l on Dec. 27, 0.35 mg/l on Dec. 28, and then dropped to the lowest amount of the month at 0.02 mg/l on Dec.29.

Officials report that the chlorine disinfectant residual was subsequently restored to meet all disinfection requirements on Dec. 30, 2025, with a free chlorine residual of 1.92 mg/l.

City staff believe the issue stems from a malfunctioning chlorine analyzer as its misreads the actual residual level of chlorine. Water operators have physically tested the treated water to confirm that disinfection is occurring.

On Monday, January 11, the chlorine residual was noticed by water users as it was turned a bit higher than normal to correct for a low reading from this malfunctioning analyzer. While higher than normal, chlorine levels remained within safe levels and the analyzer has been corrected.

Amity routinely samples water at consumers’ taps for copper.

Historical tests in 2015 showed Amity city water had copper levels above the limit, or action level, so the city installed corrosion control treatment which was fully completed and approved by 2018. This treatment helps prevent copper in the pipes from dissolving into the water.

Amity’s copper levels have been below action levels and in compliance since 2016.

During the last six-month period, from July 1 to Dec 31, 2025, city officials announced that Amity failed to consistently meet treatment technique requirements for the corrosion control system.

“We failed to meet our minimum required pH of 7.5 on 10 days between Nov. 4 and Nov. 28, 2025,” the press release stated. “During this time the pH at the entry point to the distribution system fluctuated between a low of 7.1 to a high of 9.1, with 10 of those days below 7.5. Treatment was restored on Nov. 28 to meet the required minimum pH of 7.5, which has continued to be met as of the date of this notice.”

The higher levels of copper does not require water users to boil their water. However, it is suggested those with specific health concerns consult with their doctor.

“People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk,” officials announced. “These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.”

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

Other steps to take to reduce exposure to copper: