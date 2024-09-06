Amity teen hospitalized after tubing accident

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a call just before 1 p.m. of an unconscious young male at Rogers Landing in Newberg. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office had a patrol boat in the area and responded to the scene of the incident.

Life Flight was activated as medics began to assess the patient, who was in critical condition. Weiler was transported via Life Flight from the scene to Oregon Health & Science University.

Asher’s mother, Kamren, has been providing updates on her Facebook page about her son’s status.

She posted Thursday morning that doctors planned to reduce sedation levels and hope to take him off a ventilator. They also planned to take him off a cooling machine, that has been regulating body temperatures since his arrival to the hospital.

Kamren Weiler said the doctor told her that quick response by family members likely saved her son’s life.

“One brother (uncle to Asher) who was in the water with him who kept him well above water when he passed out, to Gavin and Hudson pulling him up the side of our boat saying all the things and following the directions I was giving them to get him awake, rolling him to his side, patting him on the back,” she posted. “I could visibly see he had aspirated some water as he had bubbles forming on the side of his mouth. Once we got no response and I had initiated the chest compressions and my brother Hudson took over. The doctor praised him for his chest compressions and he continued them as we drove up river behind the Sheriff boat to get to the dock.”

Family friend Melissa Steele has been posting updates of how community members can support the family.

“They’ve received such an incredible outpouring of love and support,” Steele posted. “People from Yamhill County and far beyond are keeping Asher in their prayers and holding the Weiler Family close to their hearts.”

Donations to help with medical costs can be made at any First Federal location to The Weiler Family Medical Fund. Checks and gift cards can be dropped off at the Amity High office.