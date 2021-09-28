Amity schools now enforcing mask mandate

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Flex5796
Question here, since when is trolling Facebook for comments and “quoting” them actual news reporting? I am a part of the community online where these non named comments were posted so I know who said what. Trade Street Tap House is not necessarily a bar, the mask mandate is not a law and responsible reporting is, apparently, a thing of the past.
aesquire
Flex, the mask mandate is very much a law, and the entities subject to that law face penalties if they fail to implement it:
https://secure.sos.state.or.us/oard/viewSingleRule.action?ruleVrsnRsn=280702
Flex5796
Aesquire it is not. According to the Oregon Health Authority website the Governor "announced a new rule". The Public Health Division - Chapter 333, specifically 333-019-1025 states, in several subsections, this is a rule. This could be why law enforcement, in several counties, have issued statements stating they are not going to enforce a rule, because it is not a law. OSHA penalties are different then fines for breaking the law.