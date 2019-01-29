Amity launches city administrator search

AMITY - The search for a new Amity City Administrator will begin in earnest Wednesday night. The city council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. at city hall to take public comment related to the search and to approve the recruitment process and schedule.

Justin Hogue left the city to take a job with Yamhill County. Former Carlton City Manager Chad Olsen is serving as the interim administrator, and is assisting with the hiring process.

Once the council approves the process and schedule, the job will be posted in specific publications. The position is expected to remain open for about six weeks prior to applications being screened.

If the council approves the schedule and proposed salary, the position will pay between $63,750 and $82,467. The new administrator is expected to start work June 1.

For information, call the city at 503-835-3711.