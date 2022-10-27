Amity High School student struck by vehicle

An Amity High School student was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 99W and Rice Lane, just west of the elementary school.

The female student was crossing the highway when struck, according to Amity School Superintendent Jeff Clark. She was conscious and talking when transported by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center.

“She was wearing dark clothing, it was a foggy morning, the intersection is not well lighted and it’s very busy on school mornings,” Clark said. “It would be a great place for ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) or the city to put additional lighting.”

Additional information related to the student and driver of the vehicle was not available.