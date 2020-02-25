By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • 

Amity girls knock off rival Pirates for third place, 43-20

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

nickolejoy

Thank you very much for this story. This will most likely be Maylin's final sports story. She has played on teams since she was 5 years old and this is very bittersweet. This article is a nice gift to go out on. Thank you!

Thank you!

Logan

Maylin has been a joy to cover. She was always a great interview, too.

Thank you for the nice words.

Logan

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable