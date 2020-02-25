Amity girls knock off rival Pirates for third place, 43-20

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
nickolejoy
Thank you very much for this story. This will most likely be Maylin's final sports story. She has played on teams since she was 5 years old and this is very bittersweet. This article is a nice gift to go out on. Thank you!
Thank you!
Logan
Maylin has been a joy to cover. She was always a great interview, too.
Thank you for the nice words.
Logan