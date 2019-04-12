Alvin Vigil - 1944 - 2019

Alvin Vigil of Lafayette, Oregon, died peacefully in his home April 12, 2019, with family by his side. He was 75.

Alvin was born March 1, 1944, to parents Fidel and Antonia (Ascencion) Vigil in Seguin, Texas. He was married to Maria (Montelongo) for 53 years. He is survived by his children, Alvin Jr. (Seattle), Ricardo (Clackamas, Oregon), Rachel Vigil Meidinger (Sherwood, Oregon) and Adelina Vigil Salinas (Flagstaff, Arizona). He had seven brothers and three sisters, Fidel Jr., Cande, Louis, Reynaldo, Robert (who preceded him in death), Betty, Carmen, Ruben, Ernesto and Ester; he also had five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Alvin’s early adulthood was that of a migrant farm worker, which took him from Texas to Washington, finally settling in Oregon, where he established his life with family and friends. Alvin worked in the lumber industry in Sheridan for over 30 years, until he moved on to custodial work for the McMinnville and Dayton school districts until his semi-retirement in late 2018.

Alvin had a strong Catholic faith. He was an avid member of Lafayette’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey and attended St. James Catholic Church. Alvin not only enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, but also in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He loved to take long scenic drives to the Oregon coast with his fishing gear in hand. His kindness, his respect and his willingness to help others will always be remembered.

The family will have a recitation of the rosary at 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, 135 N.E. Evans St., with a memorial service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. James Catholic Church. A burial and a reception for friends and family will follow. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.