Alvin James Bellows 1929 - 2022

Alvin James "Jim" Bellows transferred to Heaven on May 13, 2022, at Parkland Assisted Living.



Jim was born May 25, 1929, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Audrey and Harold Bellows. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1948. Jim served in the US Air Force from 1949 to 1951. He married Norma Jean Titus on April 2, 1952. Jim worked as a printer and typesetter at the News-Review and then at The Oregonian until he retired in 1976. Jim was a huge circus fan. He was also a member of Miniature Circus of America. In 1974, Jim and Norma moved from Portland to Carlton, Oregon, to be near their grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bonnie and Judy; and his wife of 66 years, Norma. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Payne; and his three sons, Hal, Dan and Brad Bellows. He is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His humor and boundless energy and excitement will be greatly missed.