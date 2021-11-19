By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 19, 2021 Tweet

Along the Street: Wineries plan Thanksgiving weekend events

News-Register file photo##Patrons enjoy wine next to the fire in the 2018 scene at Elizabeth Chambers Cellar in McMinnville.

Numerous area wineries will host events over the Thanksgiving weekend — and this weekend, Nov. 19-21, as well.

During “Oregon Wine Country Thanksgiving,” special holiday activities are planned at tasting rooms and, in some cases, wineries not usually open to the public. For a list of participating places, check the Indulge section in today’s News-Register.

In conjunction with Thanksgiving and other holiday activities, the Willamette Valley Wineries Association is sponsoring “The Giving Season.”

Participating wineries will offer specials to customers and give back to their communities via donations to the Oregon Food Bank Network and local organizations.

Thanksgiving sides

The We Be Cheesy food truck will offer its classic macaroni and cheese for serving at Thanksgiving. Each 9-by-13 foil pan of mac & cheese costs $30.

Customers can order through Nov. 21 and pick up the food between noon and 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Orders can be made through the McMinnville food cart’s Facebook page, or by e-mail or text.

For ordering and more information, text 971-267-2261 or e-mail webecheesy@hotmail.com.

Tree sale

The Yamhill County Search & Rescue Team plans to sell Christmas trees to raise funds for its program. Douglas firs of 6 to 7 feet run $30 each.

The tree stand will be set up near Harbor Freight in the McMinnville Town Center. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the weekends of Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 4-5.

Market returns

The McMinnville Holiday Market, featuring a variety of local makers and artists, will return this year for two holiday weekends.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Friday, Nov. 26, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28, then again Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17 to 19.

Parade set

McMinnville’s Santa Parade will start at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. It will travel west on Third Street.

Lighting of the city Christmas tree, near the library, will follow.

Art focus

Several Yamhill County art galleries will offer special activities Thanksgiving weekend in conjunction with “Artists Sunday,” a nationwide celebration of the arts.

Locally, some of the galleries are planning their events on Saturday, Nov. 27, while others will mark the actual day, Sunday, Nov. 28.

Events are scheduled at:

n The Erin Hanson Gallery, 1805 N.E Colvin Ct., McMinnville, 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27, open house with music, cheese and wine.

n The Gallery at Ten Oaks, 801 S.W. Baker St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, offering wine, appetizers and artists on site.

n The home of McMinnville artist Candice Cameron at 2250 N.W. Nut Tree Lane, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28, featuring a pop-up show and sale.

n The Velvet Monkey at 406 N.E. Third St., from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28, featuring McMinnville artists Kerrie Savage and Andrea Brown.

Other galleries will be open Nov. 27, including:

n Currents Gallery, 532 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

n Art Elements, 604 E. First St., Newberg.

n Marilyn Affolter Fine Art, 325 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville.

Soup to nonprofits

The final two charity soup nights at Elena’s Wine Bar raised $450 each. Proceeds went to two nonprofit organizations, the Homeward Bound Pets animal shelter and Juliette’s House, the Yamhill County child abuse intervention center.

Elena’s sponsored soup events on five Wednesdays in October and November. Each week, a guest chef made soup and chose a charity to benefit from the proceeds.

New offices

Gentle Dental, formerly Smile Keepers, was expected to reopen this week at its new address, 2275 N.E. 27th St. in McMinnville.

The full-service dental office, previously located downtown, is taking new patients. It accepts all types of insurance, including the Oregon Health Plan, according to office manager Lori Jackson.

For additional information or appointments, call 503-472-3147.

Chamber Greeters

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce will have no Greeters Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. For more information, go to the Chamber website, www.mcminnville.org.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce will also take a break from its weekly Greeters programs Nov. 26. For more information, visit www.chehalemvalley.org.

YES wine

The Yamhill Enrichment Society, a nonprofit supporting childhood literacy, is offering two types of wine during the holidays.

Sales of 2020 YES Pinot Noir and 2020 YES Pinot Gris will benefit the Yamhill County Imagination Library. The program distributes books to children from birth to age 5.

The YES wines are produced by the Sokol Blosser Winery. They run $25 a bottle.

For more information or to make a purchase, call Sarah Lessen at 503-883-9654 or e-mail info@yamhillenrichmentsociety.org.

Expanded scope

Alt Coworking has expanded its scope to include a second space with half a dozen more private offices for remote workers and small businesses.

The original section of Alt Coworking opened on ground level at 609 N.E. Third St. in August. The new section is on the second floor of the KAOS building, one block east at Third and Galloway, with an entrance by elevator or stairs from the Galloway side.

The second-floor location gives offices views over Third Street. Each office can be closed off by a door with a glass inset, facing into a common area that also includes four desk-only work spaces.

The suite also includes bathrooms, a kitchen and snack bar area, and a large conference room that can be rented separately or used by office clients.

“This is nice for people who have a lot of clients coming in or sensitive material they need to discuss,” said Casey Hostetler, founder of Alt Coworking.

She is planning to turn a seventh office in the KAOS building into a media room which could be used for making videos, podcasts or other projects.

Rental space is still available at both Alt Coworking locations, she said.

For a tour or additional information, call Hostetler at 503-583-2605, or email casey@altcoworking.com.

Lower unemployment

According to state officials, Oregon’s unemployment rate ran 4.4% in October, down from 4.7% in September. The October rate is one of the lowest since the state began keeping records 45 years ago.

The rate was lower from November 2016 through March 2020, however, and even fell to 3.3% in November and December 2019, before rising steeply when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

The leisure and hospitality sector and professional and business services sector each added close to 3,000 jobs in October, augmenting September gains. However, they have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Other sectors adding at least 1,000 jobs in October were construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade.

Government shed 5,600 jobs, however, and government hiring fell well below seasonal norms.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.