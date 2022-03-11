By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 11, 2022 Tweet

Along the Street: Many, many Melt Downs help food bank

Yamhill County residents and visitors chowed down on 10,275 grilled cheese sandwiches in February during the Yamhill County Food Bank’s annual Melt Down fundraiser.

The event raised $20,550 through sandwich sales. Melt Down organizer Taylor McLean-Down of YCAP is still counting the additional money brought in through sales of T-shirts and other items.

For each sandwich sold, the three dozen participating restaurants donated $2 to support the food bank.

The annual fundraiser helps YCAP pay for staffing, equipment and food, including fresh items from local suppliers.

Need for the food bank continues to increase, McLean-Down and other YCAP officials said.

Many participating restaurants reported record sales of Melt Down specials this year, McLean-Down said.

Restaurants also enjoyed a friendly competition to see which could sell the most Melt Down specials.

The Grain Station sold 969 grilled cheese sandwiches during the Melt Down, winning the “Wheel Division.”

The Diner won the Wedge Division, for slightly smaller eateries, with 810 sandwiches sold. And the Ribslayer BBQ to Go topped the Slice Division, with 386 sandwiches.

Runners-up in the Wheel Division for the largest restaurants were McMenamins Hotel Oregon, 773 sandwiches, and Golden Valley Brewery, 707.

In the Wedge Division, runners-up were Brooks Wine, with 511, and Conservatory Bar, with 400.

In the Slice Division, runners-up were Great Harvest, 312, and The Common Cup in Amity, 180.

Melt Down diners voted for their favorite sandwich, as well. The Laughing Bean Bistro’s Nacho Mama, featuring taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado as well as cheese, was named People’s Choice.

Irish fest

McMenamins Hotel Oregon in McMinnville will host all-ages St. Patrick’s Day festivities Thursday through Saturday, March 17 to 19.

It’s one of several McMenamins properties marking the holiday with special beers, shepherd’s pie, Irish music and dancing.

The McMinnville site will offer Irish stout, Irish coffee, Reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage, as well.

Live music will be playing from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 17, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, go to https://www.mcmenamins.com.

Pizza, salads

Mod Pizza has taken out a building permit to convert a storefront at 2275 N.E. 27th St. in McMinnville into a restaurant.

The permit is for $250,000 worth of improvements.

Mod Pizza, which just announced it’s adding a Newberg location, as well, is a national chain with more than 500 outlets. It offers salads and individual artisan pizzas with a choice of more than 30 toppings, according to its website.





Spring gardening

Registration is due for the Yamhill County Master Gardeners “Spring into Gardening” series.

Four hands-on workshops will be offered on Saturdays. Each runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at different locations in McMinnville. Cost varies.

The first, about seed starting, will be held March 26 at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. Cost is $15 general, $10 students.

For more information, call 503-434-7517 or visit ycmga.org/event/sig-2022/.





UFO registrations

McMinnville Downtown Association is taking registrations for vendors and parade participants for the UFO Festival, which will be held in mid-May.

Registration is available through the MDA website, www.macdowntown.com, or by calling 503-472-3605.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.