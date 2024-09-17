By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • September 17, 2024 Tweet

Along the Street: Hospital unveils 120th anniversary history wall

Starla Pointer/News-Register## Traci Millsap, RN, left, and Kari Lantz, surgical tech in labor and delivery, talk with Sharon Scoltock, right, at the dedication of Willamette Valley Medical Center’s new history wall. Scoltock was the hospital’s first director of obstetrics. Rusty Rae/News-Register##“Sparky the Fire Dog” rides a stack of diapers shaped like a fire engine in the downtown McMinnville First Federal lobby. It’s part of a competition among the company’s branches to help boost the diaper drive benefiting A Family Place.

Willamette Valley Medical Center dedicated its new history wall, a timeline of the history of medical care in McMinnville, on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The wall can be seen in the dining room of the hospital’s cafe, accessible to the public whenever WVMC is open.

It features more than a dozen panels, each telling the story of a different era in words and pictures. The first panel talks about Dr. Elma Everett Goucher, for instance; he started a one-bed hospital in his home in 1904. After partnering with another doctor, he increased the size of the hospital to 10 beds.

The history wall goes on to show the hospital in 1930 and a 1936 expansion, which included living quarters for nurses. The facility was located at 603 S. Baker St., where Baker and Adams come together by then on land purchased from Linfield.

It expanded again in 1957 and 1971 before being one of the first facilities purchased by Hospital Corporation of American in 1972. It opened a women’s services unit in 1977.

HCA continued operating the hospital for several decades, and built the current WVMC in the mid-1990s. The older building had 25 beds; WVMC now is an acute-care, full-service facility with more than 60 beds.

The final panels describe the era of CEO Rosemari Davis, the hospital’s longest serving leader, through the current leadership of Michael Mulkey.

Mulkey, who joined WVMC in October 2022, said he loves the community connections at the McMinnville hospital.

“We’re here to serve, and we get to see the people we serve every day,” he said, noting that many staff members live, shop, send their children to school and play in the community.

“We want to live out our mission for years to come: to make the community healthier with the care we give,” Mulkey said.

He noted that the company that now owns the hospital, Lifepoint Health, continues to make improvements. Last year, it invested about $9 million in expanding the Hoover Cancer Center, which is named for a longtime oncologist who inspired the hospital to add local cancer services.

Mulkey also noted WVMC’s long-term relationships with local schools. McMinnville High School, Linfield University, George Fox University and Chemeketa Community College also send health care students to the hospital to learn more about careers in the industry, and many now work at WVMC.

The final exhibit on the history wall is an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in commemoration of 120 years of health care in McMinnville. Mulkey, a veteran, said it’s a special honor, thanking U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas for arranging the tribute.

‘Art Collab’ plans grand opening

Saint Bezzie’s Art Collab, which offers art healing workshops and art activities for all ages, will have its grand opening in its new quarters at 1800 N. Highway 99W, McMinnville.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saint Bezzie’s also is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday and for evening events, such as Friday Paint Night.

Owner/president Amanda Westphal is a George Fox University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in art. She has run her business for eight years and made numerous trips to El Salvador, where she partners with Mi Casa International to help children heal through art.

Saint Bezzie’s mission is “healing the world through art and community,” according to Westphal’s website.

The art collab offers numerous events, such as paint nights, children’s art play times, and singles and couples nights. Art lovers can paint, make mixed-media works or jewelry, try pyrography (wood burning) or engage in other types of art.

Westphal also has art supplies and art for sale.

For more information, call 503-737-4615 or go to the Saint Bezzie’s Art Collab on Facebook or to the website, stbezziesartcollab.com.

Harvest exchange coming up

Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County will host its annual community harvest exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Mac Market, 1140 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville.

Community members can bring excess garden produce and exchange it for items grown by other gardeners. Excess produce will be given to the Yamhill County food bank.

Edible Landscapes members suggest people bring recyclable bags or bowls in which to collect produce to take home.

For more information, go to the website, edibleyamhill.org.

Businesses host Greeters

Ticor Title, 1215 N. Baker St., McMinnville, will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, Sept. 20. The gathering of leaders from businesses and organizations runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

In Newberg, Soroptimist International will host the Friday, Sept. 20, Greeters program at First Federal, 121 N. Edwards St. The program starts at 8 a.m.

Multigenerational show planned

“Spheres of Influence,” a multigenerational exhibition by members of the Hoskinson family, will be featured in the Linfield Gallery through Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Hoskisson family — parents Don and Cindy Hoskisson, who both have taught at Linfield; daughter Mya Cluff and Linfield graduate granddaughter Brittney Bailey — will speak at a reception starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The event will be held in the Delkin Recital Hall in the Vivian Bull Music Center, near the Miller Fine Arts Center where the gallery is located. Both are on the south end of the Linfield University campus, accessible by turning off Highway 99W near Albertson’s. It will be followed with light refreshments and wine.in the gallery.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The exhibit features traditional ceramic vessels, sculpture, painting and drawing.

Don Hoskisson has been a potter and painter for more than 50 years. He received his degree in art from Utah State University in 1964 and a master’s degree from Arizona State in 1971. After retiring from another school, he team–taught at Linfield with his wife from 2003 tol 2015.

Cindy Hoskisson is an educator and studio potter who has been working in clay since 1980. She was the manager at East Creek Anagama for 30 years. She still teaches at Linfield.

Cluff is a studio artist from Montana. She graduated from the Oregon College of Art and Craft.

Bailey is a graduate fellow in the department of art history at Rutgers University, specializing in late–19th and early–20th century modernism. Brittney received her degree in English literature from Linfield in 2008 and her master’s degree in art history from American University in 2015.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Lacroute Arts Series and the Linfield Department of Art.

Local banks collect diapers

Yamhill County banks are continuing to collect diapers in the annual “Banks for the Bank” drive for A Family Place, which maintains a stock of diapers for families in need. Diapers can be dropped off in bank lobbies by Sept. 27.

Some banks are doing special activities to encourage donations. At First Federal branches in McMinnville, Sheridan, Amity, Carlton and Newberg, for instance, employees have created special displays or sculptures out of diapers to bring attention to the cause.

Participants also include First Community Credit Union, Umpqua Bank, KeyBank, Heritage Bank, Chase, Oregon State Credit Union, Onpoint Community Credit Union, Embold and Citizens Bank.

Banks for the Bank is held in conjunction with the National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

To obtain diapers, families can go to A Family Place in the First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville, between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursdays.

Contest helps Henderson House

Contestants will vie for the “Crown of Yamhill County” honors Friday, Oct. 4, in a fundraiser for Henderson House.

The competition will start at 6 p.m. at Gallery Theater, Second and Ford streets in downtown McMinnville. Admission is $20.

Judges will determine the winners. In addition to the contest itself, the evening will include a silent auction, live auction and paddle raise. Hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and mocktails will be catered by Biscuit & Pickles Catering. Sal and the Salamanders will perform live.

All proceeds will go to support services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Yamhill County.

Henderson House provides services and shelter for domestic violence victims and prevention and awareness activities. The fundraiser is among Henderson House’s activities for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, marked across the nation in October.

More information and tickets are available at hendersonhouse.org/crownofyc2024.



