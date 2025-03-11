By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 11, 2025 Tweet

Along the Street: Hayward announces move to Carlton

News-Register file photo##Hayward restaurant owner Kari Shaughnessy.

Hayward restaurant owner Kari Shaughnessy has announced the restaurant will move this summer from McMinnville to the former Earth and Sea location on North Kutch Street in Carlton.

The brick building is the town’s former fire station, and still bears the initials CFD.

Shaughnessy said she and her team will do a “cosmetic remodel” of the new space, since it already has a kitchen. She said she plans to continue operating Hayward in the Mac Market, where it is marking its second anniversary, until the end of May. After being closed in June, she plans to reopen in early July in Carlton.

The former fire hall is a bit bigger than Hayward’s Mac Market location, she said. With a covered outdoor patio as well as an indoor dining room, it will seat about 20% more people.

“We’re heading to our own space in Carlton — a place where we can stretch out, grow, and finally become the restaurant we’ve always imagined,” Shaughnessy said in a Monday email, noting that the change comes shortly after Hayward’s second anniversary.

Shaughnessy had cooked at Mac Market for three years before opening the upscale Hayward, which serves a changing menu of local produce and meats in season.

Referring to the current space at Mac Market, Shaughnessy said, “For the past two years, we’ve run a full-scale restaurant in a shared kitchen, working alongside other businesses, making the most of every inch, every hour. … This next step gives us the freedom to lean into all the details that have been living in our heads— the ones that make a restaurant feel whole.”

She said Hayward will continue with the same staff and values, which include sourcing ingredients from local producers such as Revel Meats, Even Pull Farms and Campfire Farms, as well as “allowing ourselves to have fun and be creative.”

Hayward was a finalist in the James Beard Awards category “Best New Restaurant” in 2024. This year, Shaughnessy is a semi finalist for the Best Chef in the Northwest; finalists will be announced in early April.

‘Sprout Summit’ to look at economy, sustainability

Government, nonprofit and business organizations will get together to “advance sustainability and circular economy initiatives” on Thursday, March 20, at Linfield University.

The first “Sprout Summit” will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Linfield’s Nicholson Library. Professionals in manufacturing, agriculture and other industries will discuss collaboration, sustainability, economic development, innovation and other issues for the future of the Willamette Valley.

Speakers will include Sen. Ron Wyden, D-OR; Kathleen George of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Alicia Chapman, Willamette Technical Fabricators & Oregon Clean Tech Taskforce; Justin Zuelner, The Wave Foundation; Pat Crowley, Chapul Farms of McMinnville; Ramsey McPhillips, Zero Waste McMinnville; and Alando Simpson, City of Roses Disposal & Recycling.

To register, go to shorturl.at/lzsqA.

Sponsors of the Sprout Summit include The Ground, NW Natural, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Radius Recycling, Linfield, George Fox University; and Zero Waste McMinnville.

Organizers include Kinesis, Remy Wines, McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, Zero Waste, Edible Landscapes, Tainable, Samantha Town, Chapul Farms, Linfield University, Mac Tool Library, McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce, Recology, Revino, Solid Carbon and Visit McMinnville.

Daffodils to take center stage in Amity

Amity will host its annual daffodil festival on Saturday, March 29, in the Amity Community Center, 401 S. Trade St. The free festival will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day will feature a daffodil show by the Oregon Daffodil Society. Local people can bring their home-grown daffodils prior to judging at 1 p.m.

In addition, children’s daffodil art will be on display and available for purchase. A plant sale will be offered, along with a variety of wars from other vendors.

Live music will be playing between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Local stores and restaurants will be open for shopping and lunch during the festival, as well. Wine tasting rooms also will be open.

For details visit the Amity Daffodil Festival page on Facebook.

Chemeketa to begin offering bachelor degree in nursing

Chemeketa Community College is expanding its nursing program to include a bachelor of science in nursing, as well as an associate degree.

The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission approved the new BSN program this month. Chemeketa officials said it will “expand educational pathways for nursing students and strengthen Oregon’s healthcare workforce.”

Chemeketa’s BSN program will allow registered nursing students to continue their education and earn a four-year degree without needing to transfer to a university.

“By providing a flexible and affordable BSN pathway at the community college level, Chemeketa is opening doors for students while supporting the critical needs of Oregon’s healthcare system,” said Sandi Kellogg, dean of health services at Chemeketa.

The new program will combine online coursework with in-person clinical experiences at hospitals such as Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville.

Chemeketa offers nursing and health care courses at its Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville as well as on its main campus in Salem.

The first cohort of students is expected to begin classes this fall. The application period will open soon.

For more information about Chemeketa’s BSN program, call 503-399-5058.

Dermatologist offers range of treatments

Dr. Stephanie Campbell opened Campbell Dermatology & Aesthetics three years ago in the building once occupied by Dr. Richard Ecker, who retired. Following medical school in North Carolina, she had worked in Corvallis before launching her McMinnville practice.

Her team includes nine people, in addition to herself. A physician’s assistant and radiation technician help with many of the treatments.

She sees many patients whose questionable growths which may turn out to be either cancerous or benign. She also treats acne, rosacea and other skin conditions. She offers cosmetic treatments as well.

She is adamant about sunscreen and using sunglasses, hats and other methods of protecting skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s radiation.

Among the treatments for skin cancers, she offers both surgery and non-invasive types of healing, such as the newly FDA-approved Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy. Not all patients qualify for either type of treatment, though, because of their medical history or the location, depth and type of tumor.

“I spend a lot of time counseling patients” to help them make the choice, she said.

With the right treatment, the cure rate for skin cancer is 99%, Campbell said. Finding the cancer early helps, she said, because early cancer is usually simpler to treat.

For more information, call her office at 503-472-1405.

For more about the importance of using sunscreen, see the Viewpoints section in this Friday’s News-Register.

Third Street ice cream shop gets spruced up

Serendipity Ice Cream’s shop at 502 N.E. Third St. has been spruced up, with new lighting and wrappings on the ice cream cases. Owner Becky Simpson said the bathroom also has been revamped to make it more family-friendly, with the addition of a changing table.

Serendipity also has added a chalkboard area filled with uplifting messages, Simpson said.

“That means the most to us,” she said in a Facebook post. “We wanted to create a space where kindness, encouragement and love could live on, because sometimes, a simple message can make all the difference.”

Serendipity’s Third Street shop is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 503-474-9189.

Serendipity also has a mobile ice cream trailer, which can travel to parties and events. Simpson said she’s recently acquired a mobile miniature golf game, which will be available for events, as well.

She plans to announce soon a contest to name the golf attraction.

Mac, Newberg Greeters meet jointly at Allison

The Allison Inn & Spa, 2525 Allison Lane in Newberg, will hold a joint Greeters session with both the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 14.

Murdock grants supports Linfield science position

Linfield University has received a $36,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to add a position in its biochemistry department.

The McMinnville school was one of 96 recipients that shared in $26 million in Murdock grants in the fall of 2024.

Murdock is a private, nonprofit foundation. It has supported Linfield previously, and one of Linfield’s science buildings is named in honor the foundation.

Grant will expand career exploration

A grant will allow Chemeketa Community College to offer a series of workshops that will let high school students explore career pathways.

“Discover Chemeketa’s Pathways” will include hands-on events for 10th through 12th grade students from Yamhill, Marion and Polk counties. The workshops will connect their academic journeys to real-world opportunities, CCC officials said.

The Oregon State Office of Higher Education Coordinating Council provided the $16,000 grant.

“Through this grant, we’re able to provide interactive learning experiences that allow students to explore potential career paths firsthand,” said James McNicholas, Chemeketa’s director of student success services.

“Many students, especially those from first-generation and low-income backgrounds, may not have a clear understanding of how college can lead to a fulfilling career,” he said. ‘These events will help bridge that gap.”

At each Discover Chemeketa’s Pathways event, students will participate in three workshops led by faculty leaders in fields such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM); health professions and wellness; arts, humanities, communication and education; agriculture, industrial technology and skilled trades; and emergency services and public safety.

The locations of the workshops will depend on the fields chosen. For instance, students interested in fire safety technology would go to CCC’s Brooks campus. Eligible schools may receive up to $200 in bus transportation cost reimbursements, as well.

Additionally, at all the workshops free lunch or refreshments will be provided. Participation requires a school-based chaperone. Due to high demand, registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register for a Discover Chemeketa’s Pathways event, visit chemeketa.edu/pathwaysregistration,

U.S. Bank Foundation helps Mac Habitat for Humanity

McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity has received a $25,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation.

The funds will be used to help address Oregon’s shortage of affordable housing by helping to complete construction on five homes this spring, Habitat representatives said.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that provides homeownership opportunities to low-income families in the McMinnville area through the construction of safe and affordable homes.

“Creating opportunities for our community requires resources, and we appreciate the support from the U.S. Bank Foundation, which helps us continue to build affordable homes for low-income home buyers in our area,” said Katie Curry, executive director of the McMinnville non-profit.

McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity has built 73 homes since it was founded in 1991. It is part of a nationwide organization.

For details, go to machabitat.org.

Social Goods owners honored as Business People of the Year

Danny and Robin Sikkens, owners of Social Goods Market in Newberg, have been named “Business People of the Year” by the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce.

They will be honored March 19 at the Chamber’s annual community awards gala at The Allison Inn & Spa.

Social Goods is a taphouse and pizzeria at 500 E. First St. in Newberg. The Sikkens, who opened their establishment in 2015, host live music and trivia nights, and participate in community events, such as the Melt Down fundraiser for the Yamhill County food bank each February.

According to the Chamber, the award recognizes the couple for their “outstanding commitment to fostering community, supporting local initiatives and creating a welcoming space for all in downtown Newberg.”

Robin Sikkens credited their team and the community for their success. “This award isn’t just about us; it’s about the incredible community that has embraced Social Goods and made it what it is today,” Sikkens said.

For details, visit socialgoodsmarket.com.

