By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 18, 2022 Tweet

Along the Street: First Federal celebrates 100 years

News-Register file photo

First Federal will mark its 100th birthday Monday, April 4, with celebrations in all its branches.

The bank opened April 4, 1922, as American Savings and Loan Corporation. It was renamed First Federal in 1936.

The bank originally was located at the corner of Third and Evans streets in downtown McMinnville.

First Federal built a new home office at Third and Adams in 1974. That building was replaced by a new, three-story structure at Third and Baker in 2021.

In addition to the main branch downtown, First Federal has a branch at 350 N.E. Baker Creek Road in McMinnville.

Its Newberg branch at 121 N. Edwards St. is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, in addition to the 100th year of the bank.

First Federal also has branches in Amity, Carlton and Sheridan.

To mark the centennial, each branch will hand out 100 cupcakes to customers and visitors on April 4.

Additional centennial events are planned at the various branches during the summer.

For more information, go to the First Federal website, at www.firstfedweb.com.

Tasting room

A new winery tasting room called The Grove will open this spring at 216 N.E. Third Street, in the former Cornerstone Coffee Roasters space, which has been vacant for over three years.

The business will represent Ackley Brands and Montinore Estate, based in Forest Grove. The large refurbished space is split into two distinct rooms, and will have an outdoor garden facing Second Street. “It’s quite large,” said Ari Grey, hospitality director.

We’re two families that came together,” six months ago, according to Grey.

“We’re really driven. We had hoped to be open by now,” Grey said. “We’re really event-driven, and will bring some more fun to Third Street.”

“People love our wine, so I’m looking forward to serving in downtown McMinnville,” said Veronica Mitekova, who will be tasting room manager.

The Grove will feature wines from both Montinore and Landlines Estates, based in Yamhill-Carlton, as well as a “biodynamics education center,” Grey said. The 200-acre Montinore is the second largest biodynamic winery in North America. Montinore has acquired 30 acres on the former Title Star property, near Carlton, and recently planted new vines on property on Laughlin Road outside of Yamhill.

Chamber Greeters

The 1882 Grille, Third and Galloway streets, will host the Friday, March 25, Greeters program. The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce program will run from 8 to 9 a.m.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce in Newberg also will hold a Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 25.

For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org, or the Newberg one, at www.chehalemvalley.org.

Bank award

Citizens Bank, based in Corvallis with a branch in McMinnville, was named Best Small Bank in Oregon in Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Banks 2022.

The magazine annually recognizes financial institutions “that best serve their customers’ needs.”Citizens Bank was founded 75 years ago and has 15 branches in the Willamette Valley, according to Gordon Zimmerman, president and CEO.

Zimmerman said the award “truly reflects the incredible team we have at Citizens Bank and their dedication to our customers and our communities.”

Newsweek partnered with Lending Tree online marketplace to assess more than 2,500 financial intuitions. They looked at more than 30 factors, including overall health of the bank, customer service performance, digital and branch presence, account, and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees.

Citizens Bank is an operating subsidiary of Citizens Bancorp.

Project information

A developer is proposing to turn three buildings in downtown McMinnville into a mixed-use development including a restaurant, hotel and condominiums.

The developer went before McMinnville’s Historic Landmark Committee in February to discuss the proposed project, which includes the current News-Register office, since it is within the city’s historic downtown district.

Property owners in the area of Third and Ford streets were notified of an upcoming Zoom meeting with the architect and development team. The meeting was scheduled for March 29, but is being rescheduled; a new date has not yet been announced.

When the new date is known, RSVPs will be taken by Li Alligood of Otak, an urban design firm with offices in Vancouver, Wash., and Portland, at li.alligood@otak.com.

Garden maps

The 2022 edition of the O regon Retail Nurseries and Garden Centers Road Map can be ordered free online.

The folding highway map includes 133 retail garden centers and specialty nurseries across Oregon and southwestern Washington.

Offered by the Oregon Association of Nurseries, the map also lists 22 retail nurseries that sell by mail order or online, 43 firms offering various types of landscaping services, and 41 unique public gardens to explore.

To order a copy, go to plantsomethingoregon.com/order-the-road-map/.

OAN has printed 35,000 copies of the map. It’s part of the Plant Something Oregon consumer gardening program, which provides localized, expert advice and information to gardeners.

Oregonians also can go to the www.plantsomethingoregon.com website to find blog posts, a searchable directory of retailers, a list of the scientifically proven benefits of gardening, plants and more. They also can sign up for an email newsletter.

“We created this tool to enhance people’s enjoyment and discovery of retail nurseries, and ultimately, gardening,” said Curt Kipp, OAN’s director of publications.

Gardening “is a fun and healthy hobby that helps melt away stress, while beautifying your yard and community. You just invest a little work and time, and enjoy the dividends.”

Irish fest

McMenamins Hotel Oregon in McMinnville all-ages St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue through Saturday, March 19.

The McMinnville site will offer Irish stout, Irish coffee, reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage, as well. Live music will be playing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today and Saturday.

For more information, go to https://www.mcmenamins.com.

Send business news to Starla Pointer at spointer@newsregister.com.