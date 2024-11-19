By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 19, 2024 Tweet

Along The Street: Businesses collect items for Mac High resource room

Two McMinnville businesses are leading efforts to collect items for the McMinnville High School resource room, which supplies food and personal items to students.

Ticor Title is collecting donations of items such as dental goods, soup and hygiene supplies. They can be dropped off at Ticor’s office, 1215 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville, or call 503-472-6101 to arrange pickup.

Heather Acker, a realtor, is leading a drive to collect boxes and bags of cereal for food boxes that will go to 50 students during the holidays.

Collection boxes are set up in her office, 510 N.E. Eighth St., and at Lum’s GMC, Fircrest Senior Living and the Praise Assembly Church. For more information, call 971-241-4961.

Art and wine for YCAP

From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, Patton Valley Wines, 801 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville, hosts the annual Holiday Art & Wine YCAP Fundraiser, for Yamhill Community Action partnership food banks and other programs. Sample wines and meet artists including Joan Pechanec, Ray Massini, Kerrie Savage, Penny Forrest, and Susan Kuznitsky.

HK-1 back on historic list

The Spruce Goose, officially known as the HK-1 Hughes Flying Boat or H-4 Hercules, once again is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended renewing the giant wooden airplane’s listing this fall. The National Park Service, which maintains the National Register, confirmed it in October.

The Spruce Goose is the centerpiece of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville.

The world’s largest wooden plane, it was built by Howard Hughes during World War II as a way to transport troops and equipment to far-flung destinations.

The war ended before the aircraft could be used. It flew once, with Hughes himself at the controls, on Nov. 2, 1947, lifting off and skimming a mile over the water.

After that, it was used for research and testing. Later, it became a tourist attraction in Long Beach, California.

Del Smith and his son, Michael King Smith, purchased the Goose in the early 1990s and moved it in pieces to McMinnville. Volunteers restored it to its original condition before putting it on display in the new museum.

The plane was added to the National Register in 1980, but lost its status when it was moved. The city of McMinnville backed recent efforts to relist the Spruce Goose.

Mac DMV office hours change

The McMinnville Department of Motor Vehicles, 2260 N.E. McDaniel Lane, is changing its service hours. Starting Dec. 2, hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. In another change, the office will remain open from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Many transactions don’t require going to a DMV office and can be done online at DMV2U.oregon.gov. Information about temporary service impacts or closures related to staffing or weather can be viewed in real time online before planning a visit to an office.

Greeters gatherings planned

Northwest Spine & Sport, 850 S.W. Booth Bend Road, will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, Nov. 22. Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

Imagine Communications will host the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters program from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The location will be the Chamber offices at 112 N. Garfield St, Suite 103, Newberg.

Holiday market returns

Dates are set for the annual McMinnville Holiday Market, in The Bindery event space, 20 N.E. Fourth St.. Now in its 10th year, the market happens Friday through Sunday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, and Dec. 20-22. A total of 50 vendors are expected. Details at mcminnvilleholidaymarket.com.

Art center sets regular hours

St. Bezzi’s Art Collab: Healing Through Arts has established regular hours for the public to come in and pursue art.

The shop at 1800 N.E. Highway 99W, Suite B, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, according to founder Amanda Westphal.

In addition, classes such as Painting Emotions Workshop for adolescents and teens, will be offered on Wednesdays as well as on regularly open days. Check the website, stbezziesartcollab.com for times and more offerings.

For more information, call 503-737-4615.

Scientology center opens

The Church of Scientology Mission of McMinnville has opened at 111 N.E. Baker St. It is open six days a week to the public as well as to local Scientologists, according to Devin Weber of Carlton, who led the effort to open the space.

“I set out to create this center to give back to the community and do what I can to improve the lives of those around me,” Weber said. “I know that within these walls, we can provide the classes and counseling that can soothe a troubled marriage, assist a failing student to succeed, give a business owner the tools to expand and prosper and much, much more.”

She said the seminars, courses, services and workshops offered at the center will be open to anyone. Materials will be available in both English and Spanish.

In addition, the center also will be a coordination hub and a place for volunteers to give back to their communities, said Weber, a mother of two who owns and runs a tax services company.

The Scientology Mission opened Nov. 10. Several hundred people attended the opening.

John Olson, president and CEO of the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce, was one of four speakers at the event. He talked about the history of collaboration in McMinnville, where many nonprofits and faith groups have created or contributed to social programs.

