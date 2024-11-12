By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 12, 2024 Tweet

Along the Street: Businesses and individuals honored in Chamber awards

##Erin Stephenson ##Becky Simpson ##Beto Reyes ##Les Toth News-Register file photo##Under new ownership, The Preserve golf course and event center, formerly the Bayou, was named New Member of the Year. The mansion features a new deck as well as extensive interior renovations.

Erin Stephenson of the Atticus Hotel, Third Street Flats and the project to revitalize the Mack Theater and Yamhill Hotel was named Business Leader of the Year on Friday at the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner.

Chamber President/CEO John Olson said Stephenson was chosen from a long list of leaders because of her “vision, dedication and deep sense of community.”

He also noted her collaboration with other community members and businesses. Her efforts have helped turn McMinnville into a destination, he said, and that has bolstered the economy for everyone.

Stephenson said the honor was unexpected.

“Our community is full of incredible leaders. There are so many people working to make McMinnville what it is,” she said.

That’s something she loves about her hometown: “Everyone is willing to pitch in,” Stephenson said. “McMinnville’s philosophy has always been all ships rise together.”

Stephenson, who served as Habitat for Humanity director earlier in her career, received the award at the dinner in the Allison resort in Newberg. She also won the honor back in 2015, sharing it that year with owners of Betty Lou’s Snackers.

She lauded Olson, who is in his first year with the organization, for his efforts, especially in fostering a stronger working relationship between the Chamber and the city.

Olson presented the President’s Award to Becky Simpson, owner of Serendipity Ice Cream and a community volunteer who supports Lemonade Day and other activities. Simpson was head of the Chamber Board this year.

First Federal, which opened its new headquarters building last year and is building a new branch on Highway 99W in north McMinnville, was named business of the year.

The century-old bank is a “steadfast supporter of the community,” Olson said. It gives grants to nonprofits and invests in local people and businesses.

He said it also offers educational programs that teach young people about saving money and adults about different aspects of finances and keeping funds safe.

Les Toth received a lifetime achievement award. Toth ran a mobile home factory in McMinnville and developed several subdivisions and rental properties.

Toth is the longest serving member of the McMinnville Kiwanis Club, where he loves taking part in projects that help children and youth.

The Preserve golf course and event center, formerly the Bayou, was named New Member of the Year.

Owners Josh and Lillian Kay refurbished and reopened the Preserve this year. They received the award for “bringing your energy, enthusiasm and investment to our community,” Olson said.

Beto Reyes was named Volunteer of the Year for “dedicating his time, energy and enthusiasm to support” the Chamber’s mission and members. The award presentation also noted his “positive spirit.”

Reyes works for Praise Assembly and the Community Care Organization, and previously worked for MV Advancements.

The Nonprofit of the Year award went to Gallery Theater, “a vital part of McMinnville’s cultural and community life,” according to the presentation.

The theater was formed by several local people in 1969 and named for its first performance venue, the art gallery at Linfield University.

It staged plays at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds before converting a former manufacturing building at Second and Ford streets into a theater, which now has a main stage and a black box performing area. Local actors present several shows a year, and Gallery also offers a dance program and summer camps for young people.

Olson also announced the winner of the Coolest Thing in Yamhill County competition, which honored manufacturers. Community members voted for the winner, Applied Physics.

The company makes tiny electron emitters that are used in high-tech devices around the world.

Runner Up is Blue Raeven Pies, which produces berry pies with locally grown fruit.

Nominees for 2024 Chamber awards were:

- Business leader of the year: John Dietz, McMinnville Water & Light; Michael Mulkey, Willamette Valley Medical Center; Stefan Hoonhoud, EMPWR; Chris Harris, NWUAV; Wayne Marschall, McMinnville Properties; Brian Sanders, Damien Lillard Toyota; Jacob Halsey, Guild Mortgage; Reed Godfrey, McMinnville Fire District; Helen Anderson, HelloCare; Anna Hilts, Willamette Valley Medical Center; Kim Morris, Morris for Mayor.

- Nonprofit of the Year, Blanchet Farms, Common Cause Crew, Cruising McMinnville, Evergreen Museum, Habitat for Humanity, Juliette’s House, Kiwanis, Linfield University, McMinnville Lions Club, MV Advancements, See Ya Later Foundation, Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and With Courage;

- Volunteer of the Year: Lindsay Dobie, First Federal; Katie Russ, Pacific Northwest Tire; Beto Reyes, Yamhill Community Care; Lori Robertson, Cutting Edge Metals; Jake Volz, Eagle Eye Droneography; Mike and Kim Morris, Morris Design; Kristi Reimer, Rays Leather and Repair; Matt Baker, First Federal.

- Business of the Year: Alpine Crossing & Kitchen, EMPWR, Hagan Hamilton, McMinnville Fire District, Sawtooth Caulking, Spirit Mountain Casino, The Ground, HelloCare and Pacific Northwest Tire.

Card, collectible show planned

Rip N Card Trick, which sells games and hosts card-related events, will hold its first Card and Collectible Showcase from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The shop is located at 125 Highway 99W, the former Real Deals space.

Vendors will offer their wares and customers will be able to experience the latest games and figures from Magic the Gathering, Warhammer, Pokemon, Lorcana and other games. The shop also stocks collectibles, sports items, cases and related items.

Admission is $20 per person.

Rip N Card Trick is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the shop, at 503-474-9331.

CCO awards grants

Oregon Health Authority and Oregon coordinated care organizations have awarded a combined $37 million to community organizations to help support delivery of benefits to eligible Oregon Health Plan members.

Yamhill County CCO awarded about $1.3 million to:

- Community Wellness Collective, $267,760

- Creating Opportunities $ 70,720

- Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers $ 87,725.

- Henderson House $ 31,901

- Just Compassion $110,056

- Meals on Wheels People, $ 54,212

- Oregon Wellness Network, $ 99,991

- Yamhill Community Action Partnership $491,240.

Greeters programs set Friday

Praise Church, 930 N.E. Third St., will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program on Friday, Nov. 15. Greeters runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

In Newberg, the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters program will be hosted by the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. The event will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at 500 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville.

Pride plans Winter Ball

Wine Country Pride will host its annual Winter Ball at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Abbey Road Farm, just east of Carlton.

Seven performers are on the program, along with music for dancing. Gumba Pasta Parlor will provide the food.

Tickets for individual seats or tables are available through the WCP website, winecountrypride.com.