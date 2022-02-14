By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • February 14, 2022 Tweet

Along The Street: 2 Dogs starts move to new house

Two Dogs Taphouse will return soon in its new location, a brick building at Fourth and Evans streets.

A sign on the window says the popular food and beverage hangout will open in spring. Work is underway to convert the former office building into a restaurant.

Two Dogs originally opened in mid-2020 in the historic Taylor-Dale Hardware building at Third and Ford streets. With 40 beers on tap along with lunch and dinner offerings, it quickly developed a following.

The taphouse closed suddenly at the end of December, but promised to reopen soon a few blocks away.

Two Dogs has applied to the McMinnville Planning Commission for a variance that would allow it to have a different number of parking spaces than required. The issue will come before the commission on Feb. 17.

Hawaiian kitchen

The popular Hawaii 503 eatery, which has been a food truck and catering business in the past, will reopen this month as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

J.P. and Cyra Kloninger will offer an expanded menu three days a week at 619 N.E. Third St. They are sharing the space with Morning Thunder, which also plans to reopen soon.

Morning Thunder has been closed since September 2021, when charismatic chef/owner Richie Chavez died suddenly.

Hawaii 503 will be open from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

J.P. Kloninger said he will offer his famous fried rice, kalua pork and other favorites from the food truck, plus a daily special, more more healthful options and deep-fried items, as well. The menu will include foods from all the cultural traditions of Hawaii, such as Korean and Filipino dishes, he said.

Opening is tentatively set for Tuesday, Feb. 22.

J.P. Kloninger will be featured in the weekly Stoppin By in the Tuesday, Feb. 15, News-Register.

Valentine specials

Numerous wineries, restaurants, art galleries and retail shops will offer specials this weekend in celebration of Valentine's Day. They include:

The 1882 Grille will open at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, for Valentine's dining. Reservations are strongly suggested to 503-857-0457 or info@1882grille.com.

Erin Hansen Gallery, 1805 N.E. Colvin Court, also will host "Art and Wine with Your Valentine" from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Enjoy art and wine, along with music and charcuterie. For more information, call 503-334-3670.

Golden Valley Brewery, 980 N.E. Fourth St. in McMinnville, will offer a Valentine's Weekend menu with special appetizers, such as ahi tuna poke; pork, beef or seafood entrees; and desserts such as a "Chocolate Decadence" flourless chocolate torte. Dinner service will start at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Stone Griffon Vineyard's Carlton tasting room, 305 W. Main St. in Carlton, will offer music and food Saturday, Feb. 12, in honor of Valentine's Day. Bobkat duo will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Farmers Plate and Pantry will serve mussels or clams in white wine sauce.

On Sunday, Stone Griffon will tune its big screen TV to the Super Bowl, for a different kind of celebration. It will offer hot dogs and beer, in addition to wine tasting.

Flaneur Wines, 138 S. Pine St., Carlton, will offer a Valentine's menu for its February supper club event tonight, Friday, Feb. 11. Cost is $125 per person for the meal and wine pairings. Prawn and mushroom risotto, sous vide strip steak and chocolate beignets will be served. For tickets go to www.exploretock.com/flaneurwines.

White Rose Estate winery, 6250 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton, is offering special Valentine's Weekend tastings Feb. 12 to 14. Tasters also can stroll the grounds of the winery. For more information and reservations, call 503-864-2328, or send email to tastingroom@whiteroseestate.com.

The McMinnville Antique Mall and Chris James Cellar are teaming up to offer a Valentine's Sip and Shop event fom 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The mall is located at 334 N.E. Third St.

R. Stuart & Co. Winery and Wine Bar is offering several "Bundles of Love" wine collections for Valentine's Day.

The bundles can be ordered through the website or picked up at the R.Stuart wine bar at 528 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

They include R. Stuart Rosé d’Or Brut in a wooden gift box, along with and Love, Oregon chardonnay, pinot or "white sky."

For more information, go to the McMinnville winery's website, www.rstuartandco.com/valentines.

Melt Down

The Melt Down, the annual grilled cheese fundraiser for the Yamhill County food bank, is off to a satisfying start, organizers said.

As soon as the Melt Down started Feb. 1, diners began chowing down on grilled cheese specials at three dozen restaurants around the county. For each sandwich ordered, the participating eateries will donate $2 to YCAP to support the food bank.

Kris Zirkel, who manages the countywide food bank, said the Melt Down is extremely important. The funds it raises help purchase food for residents in need, support staffing and maintenance, and provide for trucks to pick up and distribute food.

At this time of year, donations to the food bank often drop following the holidays; there's also a lack of fresh produce available. But the need continues, Zirkel said.

The need has been heightened in recent months, in fact, because of inflation, he said. "Prices go up, but wages don't, he said.

The food bank also continues to need food donations, in addition to funds from the Melt Down. Proteins such as canned meat, beans and peanut butter are in particular demand.

The Melt Down continues through Feb. 28.

Restaurants and sandwiches are listed on the YCAP website or in a Jan. 28 story that can be found on newsregister.com.

The list includes Elena's in McMinnville, but the wine bar is not open currently.

Tiny bubbles

Anne Amie Vineyards, 6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road between Carlton and Lafayette, will host hosting its seventh annual Bubbles Fest on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 and 20.

Running 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Bubbles Fest will feature tastes of sparkling wines from about 25 wineries, including R. Stuart of McMinnville.

Local vendors that will serve small bites include Northwest Fresh Seafood, Biscuits & Pickles, Fry Hard French Fries, Don Froylan Creamery, La Mariposa Artisan Cheese and One Fork Farm Caramels.

DJ Limbo will provide music.

Tickets for the 21 and older event can be purchased for one day or the whole weekend. Cost is $75 per day or $110 for the weekend.

Proof of full COVID vaccination is required.

For more information, call Anne Amie at 503-864-2991.

Tasty Fridays

Mac Market, 1140 N.E. Alpine Ave., announces "Tasty Fridays" free wine tasting every Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. A variety of food and other vendors are on site.

Chamber Greeters

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program will feature Hello Care on Friday, Feb. 18. The program will run from 8 to 9 a.m. at 237 N.E. Ford St.

The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce in Newberg will hold a Greeter's program Friday, Feb. 18, at the Allison Inn and Spa, 2525 Allison Lane. It will run from 8 to 9 a.m.

For more information, go to the McMinnville Chamber website, mcminnville.org, or the Newberg one, at www.chehalemvalley.org.

Grand rebranding

The Grand McMinnville, formerly the McMinnville Grand Ballroom, is continuing renovations and rebranding.

Manager Jan Amerson said the venue has been installing new signs with its The Grand name. The signs help people realize the upstairs space is open for all sorts of activities, from luncheons and dinners to weddings, paint group events and other types of gatherings.

"It's not just a ballroom," she said, noting that she often receives calls asking about ballroom dancing lessons, which the space does not offer.

The Grand was built in the 1890s and first renovated in the late 1990s.

In recent months, the Grand McMinnville has refinished its floors and redone its bathrooms. It now is reinstalling soundboard and is planning to rehang the disco ball.

Scout treats

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington are continuing their annual fundraising cookie sale event.

Cookies are available through March 13. They can be purchased from local Scouts and from booths the girls set up in front of local stores and at other locations, as COVID regulations allow.

In McMinnville, booths are planned at Safeway, Albertsons, Walmart and Wilco Farm Store between Feb. 18 and March 12. Booths also will be set up at Select Market in Sheridan and at stores in Newberg during that time period.

Go to girlscoutcookies.org to find a location or learn general information about the fundraiser.

Pharmacy tech

Chemeketa Community College’s pharmacy technician program is accepting applications through March 21.

The course will start in the spring term on the Salem campus. Students can enroll in a one-year pharmacy tech certificate program or continue a second year to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Pharmacy Management.

Some students also take the course in order to prepare to take the national board exams.

Certificate students learn to organize and maintain patient records and inventory control systems, compound and prepare prescriptions under the direction of a licensed pharmacist, and use aseptic technology to prepare prescriptions in specialized pharmaceutical settings.

At the degree level, students also learn to provide leadership, use accounting principles for inventory management and cost containment, and ensure regulatory compliance and patient safety within a pharmacy organization.

Chemeketa's program is the first in Oregon to be accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. It also is a Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Recognized Education/Training Program.

For more information, visit: go. chemeketa.edu /pharmacy.