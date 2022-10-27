Allen Wayne Sturgeon 1959 - 2022

Allen Wayne Sturgeon, born in Butte, Montana, was a joker, smoker and a midnight toker. Allen was a husband, father, brother, papa and a true friend. A husband for 36 years; a father for 42 years; a brother to two sisters and one brother; a papa to one grandson. A friend to many.

He was a superb fisherman. A collector of trading cards, hot wheels and coins. He loved music: Van Halen, Rush, the Beatles and AC/DC. The watcher of sports and supporting his Dallas Cowboys.

Allen is survived by his wife, Tina; his daughters, Samantha, Bonnie and Ruthanne; his son, Troy; his grandson, Nickoli; his boxer dog, Duke; and Connor, Sean, Anthony and Nikki, the significant others of his children.

Allen was a very smart, humorous, wonderful man who will be missed by many of his friends and family. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Thompson Park here in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com