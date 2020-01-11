Allan Wayne Green Sr. 1941 - 2020

Allan (Big Al) Wayne Green Sr. was born April 26, 1941, in Gopher Valley, Oregon, to Charles and Hilda Green. He passed away January 11, 2020, at age 78, surrounded by his family.

Allan spent his childhood in the Buell and Willamina areas, attending Buell School and Willamina High School. He joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1960. On December 10, 1960, he married his beloved Virginia, and together they raised four children.

Allan’s logging career took him many places, including Washington, Alaska, California and finally back to Oregon. Allan worked in the woods as a logger and truck driver throughout Washington and into California. A new adventure called Allan and the family to a small remote island in Alaska. There he worked as a boomer (log raft builder) for the Midnight Sun Logging Co. However, the lower 48 brought him back, and they settled in Yamhill, where he worked for Warren Greenlaw Logging as an equipment operator, then back to Willamina, where he worked for Roy Zimbrick Logging. Eventually, they moved to California, where he felled timber.

In 1993, Allan and Virginia moved to the McMinnville area, where he went to work for S & W Electric Works as an outside salesman. Allan had the gift of gab, which his customers enjoyed, as many stories were told and retold. He made many friends and loved his job(s). Allan will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and camping trips, and family/friends will share memories of all the funny mishaps and predicaments he always got us into, i.e. Tillamook Bay, boat, tide went out, family slept on beach; good times!

Allan is survived by his children, Allan Jr (Alyssa), Chris (Ken), Julie (Jerry), and Mike (Kerry); grandchildren, Breeanna (John), Bradley, Colby, Vanessa, Destiny and Jerry Jr.; great-grandchildren, Karamyl, Lyric and Archer; sisters, Carol, Margaret and Mary; and brother, Charlie.

A celebration of life will be held for Allan starting at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Willamina VFW.

