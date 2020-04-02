Allan E. Ingram 1953 - 2020

Allan Ingram, 66, a resident of Hopewell, Oregon, died April 2, 2020, after a sudden aortal dissection.

He was born September 26, 1953, to Elton and Peggy (Florine) Ingram, in McMinnville, Oregon. He went through schools in Amity, graduating from Amity High in 1972. He attended Willamette University, where he played basketball. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1976 with a degree in General Engineering.

His engineering career began at Ford Motor Company. He later moved to the Bonneville Power Administration, where he filled a number of roles throughout his career, until he retired in May of 2018.

On September 15, 1984, he married Shelley Johansen. Their home was in Beaverton.

Allan was a devoted father.

Among his many interests were the family farm and Ingram Estate Vineyard, and he wanted to restore the native oak prairie to his land. He was pursuing his 4th Degree in Tae Kwon Do.

He is survived by his son, Alexander Ingram. Other survivors include sister, Betty O’Brien; and many cousins, including Stanley Pongratz (Marcia and son Joe and daughter Anne), and Kathy Pongratz Delaney and her daughter.

A commemoration of his life was deferred due to COVID; it is now planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at the family memorial at Elton Vineyards. A picnic-style lunch will follow at the O’Brien garden.