All politics aside, Trump deserves impeachment

President Donald Trump should be impeached, paving the way for a trial by the U.S. Senate.

He asked Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July to investigate political rival Joe Biden in exchange for $400 million in military aid. Congress voted to allocate the money months earlier, but it was withheld by the administration.

Soliciting campaign aid from a foreign government violates the Federal Election Act of 1971. Withholding public funds for personal political advantage also opens the president to criminal charges of bribery and misappropriation.

Trump involved personal attorney Rudy Guilliani and Attorney General William Barr in the Ukraine shakedown, indicating a criminal level of conspiracy.

Then there’s the cover-up.

Administration officials ordered information about the conversation removed from a classified server. Instead, it was placed in a fortified “code word” server reserved for critical national security issues.

House Democrats hesitated from impeachment earlier, feeling the Republican-controlled Senate would never convict. Democrats feared it would only serve to bolster the president’s base and destroy their own 2020 election chances. The best way to rid the country of Trump, they reasoned, was to oust him at the polls.

A lot of things Trump has said and done would have carried devastating consequences to other presidents under ordinary circumstances.

Yet many with the power to respond let the natural political process move forward. While that may be politically wise, Trump has forced the issue.

On Thursday, Trump doubled down, calling on China to investigate his potential opponent. We wonder what offer he plans to make China in return.

Impeachment is no longer about political consequences. Trump flouts the law and proclaims himself above it while openly wishing he could charge whistleblowers and critics with treason. That makes it a moral, ethical and constitutional imperative.

That’s not to say politics isn’t at play. It always is at least to some degree in the U.S. Congress. But the public needs to put aside its own polarizing beliefs and be clear in this message: seeking foreign intervention in our elections for personal political gain is unacceptable — especially from a sitting president.

Impeachment could actually help Trump be re-elected. But after evading the consequences of numerous transgressions, this president must be called to account regardless.

Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 for firing his secretary of war without Senate approval. Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 because he lied under oath about an affair. Does Trump truly have to stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone before enough is finally enough?

His supporters insist he’s innocent until proven guilty. Indeed, and even though he’s already wallowed in self-incrimination, the process now in motion will see to it the charges are properly adjudicated.

Whether he’s removed or not, history will judge him harshly. It will judge even more harshly those who saw the danger and chose silence out of political expediency.

There’s a legal maxim, “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” That sums up this crossroads in history. It’s time to stand for what’s right.