Albert Allen Williams 1936 - 2019

Surrounded by his loving family, Albert Allen Williams, age 83, passed away December 14, 2019, after a long battle of Stage 4 cancer.

He was born September 30, 1936, to Anna Brunette and Arthur Allen Williams in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. At age 17 he joined the Army and went to war in Germany. A man of many trades, he loves telling stories of being a shrimp boat captain in Courpus Christi. He specialized in auto body and painting. He was an amazing mechanic, an avid fisherman and he loved hunting.

He adored his family and was the number-one fan of his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dianna Williams; son, Rick and wife Christi Williams; daughter, Renee Rossi (Chris); son, Royce (April) Williams; daughter, Angie Vandervort; daughter, Kelli Stockwell (Scot); 24 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. He was the third child of nine siblings, Caroline Horn, Phyllis Gander, Ella Mae Nelson, Shirley Cloud, Stella Girsbeeger, Daniel Williams, Cathy Hall and Billy Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Raymond Williams; and brothers, Daniel and Billy Williams.