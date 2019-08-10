Alan Ross Pearson 1947 - 2019

Alan Ross Pearson, born August 31, 1947, in Washington, D.C., passed away August 10, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon, from heart complications at the age of 71.

Alan grew up in Hawaii and graduated with the Class of 1965 from Kailua High School in Oahu, Hawaii.

From Hawaii he came to McMinnville to attend Linfield College Class of 1969, playing football under renowned Coach Paul Durham, and was a member of the 1965 team inducted into the Linfield Hall of Fame. He was also a member of Theta Chi Fraternity

Returning to Hawaii, Alan married Janice Day in 1969, later divorcing in 1990. He graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1970 with a B.A. in Chinese comparative philosophy

From 1972 to 1973, Alan was the head chef at Meadowlark Holistic Healing Center in Hemet, California, where he also co-authored the Light and Light Cookbook with then-wife, Janice (Day) Richardson.

In Portland, Oregon, he received a Doctor of Chiropractic in 1978 from Western States Chiropractic College, now University of Western States, and was valedictorian of his graduating class.

Settling in McMinnville to raise his family, Alan practiced Chiropractic at Pearson Chiropractic from 1978 to 1995, ultimately returning to Oahu, where he continued Chiropractic care at the Kailua Wellness Center from 1995 to1998, and Kahala Chiropractic Clinic from 1998 to 2009, and from his home afterward, until relocating to Oregon to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Alan lived in Pacific City, Oregon, where he opened a clinic and worked from 2016 to 2019.

Alan lived an amazing life full of adventure and opportunities from being an extra in the movie "Tai-Pan," to traveling the world and much more. Chiropractic was his driving force, wanting to take care of people’s bodies and spiritual well-being. His love of cooking was something he was known for. Being able to step into any kitchen, use a portable burner or BBQ, he would “whip up” an amazing meal to rival or even surpass something you could eat from the finest restaurants. His love for Hawaii was deep, which he shared with everyone he knew. It was his home, and he was happiest when he was there.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Gordon C. Pearson; mother, Ruth L. Pearson (Patton); brothers, Charles Pearson and Richard Pearson.

He is survived by his children, daughter, Anami of McMinnville; son, Forest of Aloha, Oregon; daughter, Chelsea of McMinnville; grandchildren, Charleigh of Tigard, Oregon, and Keoni of McMinnville; brother, Bruce Pearson of Fremont, California; niece, Darcy (Pearson) Thompson of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; and nephew, Geoffrey Pearson of Florida.