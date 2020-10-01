Al Randolph 1950 - 2020

Al Randolph passed away October 1, 2020, at his home in Dayton, Oregon, with family present. He was 70 years young. Al was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to parents Mary and Eddie B. Randolph. His childhood was spent there. He married wife Judy in 1972 in Salem, Oregon.

He liked fishing, hunting, golfing and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his mother; step-dad, Otis Muckelvane; a brother; and two sisters. He is survived by his sister, Eulene; wife, Judy; two sons, Brian and Rob; and grandson, Dylan.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Unionvale Countryside Church, 18725 S.E. Wallace Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.