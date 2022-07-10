By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • July 10, 2022 Tweet

After successful spring, Mac baseball improves fundamentals in summer

One season after winning a school-record 26 games and earning a top-five ranking in the 6A classification, the McMinnville baseball team’s Hyder Dental 18U summer league squad aims to balance improvements and expectations.

The Grizzlies were one of the most dominant programs this spring, compiling a 26-3 overall record en route to an appearance in the state playoffs. Led by veteran stars Ky Hoskinson, Parker Guinn and Braden Woods, Mac reached the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Since then, the Grizzlies have graduated seven players and have turned a new page in the program’s future.

Coming off a breakout campaign, expectations have felt different this summer.

“I think we have extra motivation to play well and succeed for next year. We have a high standard that we all want to reach,” said senior infielder Max Saltmarsh.

With a fresh batch of new faces playing varsity baseball this summer, Hyder Dental head coach Todd Peterson acknowledged the pressure they face living up to the legacy of the spring squad.

“These guys feel it,” he said. “They want to have the success those guys had, too.

“The x-factor will be are they willing to work? The thing that was so awesome about that senior class was those guys showed up for everything. They worked really hard and had great leadership,” added Peterson.

Tuesday, Hyder Dental hosted Tualatin Premier for a league matchup.

The Grizzlies grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Saltmarsh drove in the game’s initial run on an RBI single to second base, scoring Cody Miller who reached on a dropped third strike. Following a Grayson Seehawer walk, Mitch Taylor slapped a run-scoring single to left field.

Taylor, who started on the mound, was effective across the first two innings. He struck out one and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the second frame. An inside-the-park home run knotted the score at two in the third.

As one of the top pitchers in jayvee last season, Taylor is expected to fil a void in the rotation next year, Peterson said.

He lasted three innings against Tualatin, allowing two runs on four hits.

Seehawer and Guinn handled relief duties Tuesday, surrendering five runs on five hits with four walks. However, the offense picked up the pitching and defense with nine runs on six hits, lifting Hyder Dental to a 9-7 triumph.

Guinn drove in three on a triple in the sixth, while Miller and Morgan Ronning both tallied two runs atop the lineup. Taylor had two RBIs and Andrew Kennedy recorded a hit and two stolen bases.

“The younger guys are showing up every day wanting to get better. When they get on the field, they play with a good mentality,” observed Saltmarsh.

Mac hosts a summer league tournament this weekend, starting Friday and concluding Sunday. Games are split between Linfield University and Patton Middle School. The Grizzlies kick off their tournament Friday night at 7 against Southridge at Linfield.

Saturday, Mac plays a doubleheader against McNary, at 9:30 a.m., and Seattle, at 12:30 p.m. – both at Linfield.

On Sunday, the championship game will be played at 12:30 p.m. at the university.

“I want to see our guys play good clean baseball,” said Peterson. “We have guys all over the field playing in different spots, and we need them to come in, compete and do the little things right.”