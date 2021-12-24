Accumulating snow, colder temperatures on the way; some closures announced

UPDATE: Some Monday closures have been announced in anticipation of additional snow and extreme cold.

* Chemeketa Community College will be closed, including the Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville.

* Virginia Garcia clinics, in McMinnville and other locations, will remain closed today. Earlier, the health serviced had planned a delayed opening.

-----

It may have only been a dusting, but Yamhill County did experience a white Christmas, as the flakes started falling late Saturday night.

More snow fell overnight, leaving and residents of some places awoke to find several inches on the ground Sunday morning.

Accumulating snow and much colder temperatures are expected through early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington.

This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity Monday.

The local forecast:

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind five to nine 9 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 29. Calm wind becoming north around six mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind six to eight mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North northwest wind nine to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night

Snow, mainly after 5 a.m. Low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. Snow level 600 feet rising to 1400 feet in the afternoon. High near 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday night

Rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1600 feet lowering to 800 feet after midnight . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Snow level 200 feet. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday night

A chance of snow, mainly after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.