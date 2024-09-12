By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • 

A new ‘McMinnville experience’ celebrated at Art Alley opening

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

CubFan

What a cool new thing for McMinnville… love it! Thank you to all who made this happen! My only questions is that Linfield is conspicuously not featured? I wonder they could be invited to add a mural?

Otis

So cool! This is awesome for Mac!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable