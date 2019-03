99W partly blocked past Amity

Update, 5:20 p.m.; fire trucks are beginning to clear the scene.

Highway 99W between Amity and Rickreall is partially blocked, as firefighters respond to a house fire near Frizzell Road, reported shortly after 4 p.m.

Watch for emergency vehicles in the area.

PGE has also been requested to send a truck to the scene, as there are live power lines on the house.