By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

999 GAL Friends marks year of giving

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .<0/p>

Comments

CubFan

"Give A Little", and this subgroup GAL Friends" are absolutely amazing! I know several people who have benefited from a small hand out given by both groups. Thank you women! Good bless you for your dedication and service!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable