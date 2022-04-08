7-Eleven hit by another robbery

The McMinnville 7-Eleven convenience store at 901 S.W. Baker St., was robbed again just after 12 a.m. April 7, the second time in a month that the store has been hit.

According to McMinnville police, a male suspect entered the store, selected several items, then approached the clerk at the counter. While other customers were waiting in line behind him, he handed a note to the cashier saying he had a gun and telling the clerk to put money from the cash register into his bag.

He left and fled west on Fellows Street with an undisclosed amount of money. No firearm as seen.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s to early 30s, about 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a multi-colored plaid coat or shirt over a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, with the hood pulled over his head; he also wore a mask. His shoes appeared to be dark, with possibly a white marking. A tattoo was visible near his eyes.

The 7-Eleven, located on busy Baker Street across from Linfield University, also was robbed March 10. The circumstances were similar: a male suspect presented a note indicating he had a gun.

The Hispanic man involved in the earlier robbery was described as 18 to 23 years old, about 5-foot to 5-foot-2 with a thin build. He was wearing a gray jacket over a black shirt, baggy shorts, black leggings and white Addas low-top shoes. He wore a mask, but a tattoo was visible near his eyes.

Anyone with potential information should call the McMinnville Police Department, at 503-434-7307, or the non-emergency dispatch number, 503-434-6500.