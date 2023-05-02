3A Boys basketball 23-25 Season Preview

A young Willamina team joining the PacWest Conference fray and the return of playoff-seasoned Dayton athletes are key watchpoints heading into the boys’ 2024-25 basketball season. Amity and Sheridan are also part of the PacWest.

Last season Dayton finished 20-8 and went undefeated in the conference, 12-0.

Willamina moves from the 2A TriRiver Conference where it played in 2023-24. First-year Willamina coach Joey Chapman said returning to the PacWest will mean fiercer competition. The Bulldogs, he said, are “leaning into the youth movement.”

Meanwhile Dayton returns five players with playoff experience, including Austin Bodenhamer, Clyde Rosenberg, Lane Garrison, DJ Halloway and Tanner Gentry. The Pirates will play at jamboree hosted by 2A Western Christian on Dec. 4.

At the end of last season, the Pirates blazed a 14-game winning streak and dominated the league, steamrolling opponents Jefferson, Scio and Santiam Christian by an average of 23 points per game. In PacWest league play the Pirates beat the Taft Tigers in a confident 79-58 victory; however, Tigers showed their claws in the second meeting as the Pirates had their closest league match, winning 76-70.

Undefeated in league, Dayton (12-0) emerged as league champion and advanced to the state playoffs with a bye as the No. 7 seed. They pulled off a victory 66-50 against No. 10 seed Douglas (21-5) in the second round.

In the quarterfinals against Valley Christian the Pirates’ shots didn’t land. They were 5 for 16 for three-pointers with guard Bodenhamer shooting 3-for-4.

The Pirates gained the lead twice in the third. Junior center Rosenberg was named the Moda player of the game nabbing 26 points, seven rebounds. He shot 12 for 17, as the Pirates shot 23-51. However, the Valiants didn’t shoot much better going 28 for 53, but unlike the Pirates their shots landed in the second half and they squeaked out a seven-point win 62-55.

Dayton’s season didn’t end there, as they advanced to the consolation bracket and faced De La Salle North Catholic. At half the Pirates were down 30-23, but the distance grew and Knights furthered the Pirate’s deficit winning 48-36. The Knights rounded out the consolation bracket and finished in fourth

Dayton head boys basketball coach Ron Hop said the teams focus this early in the season is getting into shape.

“We will be playing our way into shape,” he said. “Right now, we are working on our depth to get to eight or nine varsity level players in our rotation.”

With the graduation of last year’s seniors, Hop said players will have to step up to meet the challenge.

Hop said the jamboree early in the season will reveal what pieces the team in working with and how to mesh as a team.

In preseason non-league play Dayton will face 3A Oregon Episcopal and 3A Western Christian, two formidable programs used to the state tournament limelight, and consistent competitors for the state championship. Western Christian finished in second place the 3A State Championship last season.

Hop said the team’s focus is fundamentals which is what it all comes down to in a tight game.

Looking to league, the Pirates aren’t counting anyone out, particularly Taft, who has some strong players returning.

“In game two against Taft last season we didn’t defend well,” Hop said. “Taft is well-coached, they played well and the game went into overtime. They have good guard play as well.”

Hop said the Pirates will have to prove themselves every game to have successful season.

Willamina returns to PacWest

The Bulldogs’ return to the 3A PacWest starts with hosting nonleague opponent 2A Gervais for the season opener 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Willamina finished last season 22-8, 11-5 and advanced to the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Bulldogs notched a 71-56 victory over the No. 11 seed Grant Union.

Chapman said Willamina’s return to the PacWest will re-enflame local rivalries and benefit Willamina in the long run as the PacWest is one of the best 3A conferences in the state.

“Arising to the challenge is something we are excited for,” he said.

Last year’s team had a great season and graduated seven seniors, a majority of the team. Two would-be starters transferred to Amity

Thirty kids turned up for tryouts, the majority underclassmen.

“These guys want to show off what we can do this year. Our goal is to run at a pace that our competitors can’t match,” Chapman said. “The emerging youth and fast pace of play will be a positive change for Willamina.”

Chapman said senior captain Kiakanim “Kia” Mercier will be a playmaker for the Bulldogs and coaching staff will be leaning heavily on him to set the tone for the team.

Sophomore Ben Moore is also expected to be a major contributor this season, as a dominant force on the court returning with state tournament experience.

“He’s a 6 foot-3 stud. He can play the wing, post and guard all positions. He’s a vocal leader on the team,” Chapman said.

Willamina has also added transfer student Ryan Beauchamp to the roster. Chapman said that after a year under the program’s tutelage he expected Beauchamp to be the player every team has to plan around.

Last season the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs were pitched against the No. 3 seed Portland Christian. The Bulldogs led the first quarter 15-12 and tied the third quarter 17-17. It was a back-and-forth battle with the Bulldogs biting at the Royals’ heels. Junior forward Austin Carrasco shot 8-for-12 and nabbed 14 rebounds for Willamina. The Bulldogs were within three points, but fell to Portland Christian, 58-55. The Royals went on to win the 2A State Championship.

The Bulldogs advanced to the consolation bracket against No. 2 Regis for another dogfight. The Rams outscored the Bulldogs in three quarters and led by one at half time. Junior forward Austin Carrasco shot 8-for-12 and nabbed 14 rebounds for Willamina, but Regis cinched a 65-60 victory.

The Bulldogs visited the playoffs in 2022-23 season and were out in round one against East Linn Christian, 51-47. Willamina had a 14-11, 7-7 record.

Willamina will host their first three season games.

Chapman said the team is excited to make their debut in front of the home crowd.

Chapman, a 2015 McMinnville High School alumni. is new to Bulldog basketball, but has coached boys basketball for nines year at Yamhill-Carlton, Faith Bible in Hillsboro, McMinnville, Columbia Christian and for a school in Texas in 2023-24.

Sheridan season opener Dec. 7

The Spartans will host the season opener against non-league opponent Portland Adventist Academy 6 p.m. Dec. 7.

Last season Sheridan finished 3-19, 0-12 landing in last place for the 3A PacWest Conference, but with a year of experience under their belt the Spartans shouldn’t be counted out.

The Spartans had a strong showing in 2021-22 finished 14-10, 7-9 and in 2019-20 finished 18-9, 11-5 and advanced to the playoffs, but were out in round one. Previously in the 3A West Valley league in 2018-19 the Spartans went 18-8, 11-5 and advanced to round one of playoffs, but fell short of advancing falling 50-45.

Amity hosts Cascade Dec. 7

Last season the Warriors finished 15-13, 8-4. They were down early in the seasons with three league loses to Scio (73-59), Dayton (58-49) and Taft (57-46), but then went on to win the next four games, including overcoming Scio (63-55) and then beat Taft (57-45) in league playoffs. The Warriors fell to the Dayton Pirates (65-45) at the league playoffs, but still advanced to the state playoffs as the No. 15 seed.

The Warriors faced the No. 18 seed Warrenton and managed a 61-38 victory in round one. In round two, Amity was pitted against No. 2 seed and favorite Valley Catholic. The Warriors fought and nearly earned an upset, but ultimately felt 55-50 to the Valiants. Valley Catholic went on to take third place.

Amity has made it to the state playoffs in 2022-23 and 2021-22, but each time has fallen in round one. In 2019-20 the Warriors advanced to the consolation bracket and fell short of placing.

In 2018-19 the Warriors beat Dayton 38-37 in the semifinals and took second place to De La Salle North Catholic.

The Warriors host 4A Cascade for the season opener 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.