3A Baseball: Pirates, Tigers ramping up for first face off

On Friday, No. 19-ranked Yamhill Carlton (10-8, 5-3) will host No. 24 Dayton (12-6, 5-3) for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. Each team has had its fair share of ups and downs, but with the Tigers fourth in their league and the Pirates third as of May 4, both are hoping for their best games in the final two weeks of the regular season.

In the lead-up to a highly anticipated meeting for both clubs, the Tigers won two games from No. 33 Scio (7-13, 5-4) by scores of 14-7 on April 24 and 10-7 at home on April 27.

On Wednesday, YC extended what was a three-game win streak with a quality start from Gus Brunner to beat SD3 No. 2 and 3A No. 21 Santiam Christian (9-9, 6-2). The senior tossed six innings while striking out five. He surrendered three hits, four walks and one earned run.

After the Eagles snuck back within one, sophomore Brett Summers earned the save by striking out three batters to secure the 2-1 victory.

YC travelled to Santiam Christian on Friday, where their win streak was snapped in 10-0 loss.

Outside of a 5-1 loss to No. 25 Banks on Thursday, the Pirates have been steady at the wheel, winning seven of their last eight games.

Dayton’s offense had no trouble at the dish, defeating No. 37 Westside Christian 11-1 on Tuesday, No. 38 Amity (2-12, 1-7) 10-0 on Wednesday and No. 42 Willamina/Sheridan (0-17, 0-11) on Saturday.

Senior Ryan Mullins and junior Nathan Coburn have been a sight for sore eyes to the opposition. Mullins owns a .533 batting average on the season, while tying Coburn for the team lead in runs scored (20). The senior also has four doubles on the year to go along with a 1.292 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Coburn is Dayton’s team leader in RBIs (17) and is hitting .419.

Following Friday’s contest, YC and Dayton will rematch on Monday, May 11, on the Pirates’ home turf at 4:30 p.m.