3A Baseball: Warriors topple Bulldogs in early non-league action; Pirates perfect through three games

March 20

Yamhill Carlton 5

La Pine 7

Consistent offense from La Pine was the Tigers’ Achilles’ heel on Friday in what was the first of two games played at Vince Genna Stadium, the home of summer collegiate wood-bat Bend Elks.

An error and a hit-by-pitch allowed two runs to score for the Tigers as YC took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, but self-inflicted wounds on the defensive side allowed La Pine to take a 7-2 lead through four innings.

A slew of hits and another hit-by-pitch helped YC push three runs across the plate in the top of the fifth to make the score 7-5, but La Pine responded with one in the bottom half and shut out the Tigers over the last two frames.

Tigers’ junior Nick Titular was a big bat in the contest, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Junior catcher Kainan Knapp was also productive, going 1-for-2 with two walks.

Yamhill Carlton 2

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 8

On the mound, Knapp was rolling through two innings in YC’s second contest on Friday, but the Eagles found their wings in the third, scoring five runs.

The Tigers plated runs in the fourth and seventh, doing so exclusively on walks as they were no-hit by the Eagles’ Kooper Grover and Parker Stephenson.

YC looks to get off the schneid of Thursday when they travel to the Taft Tournament for an 11 a.m. meeting with Sutherlin. The Tigers will play their first game at home on Wednesday, April 1, at 4:30 p.m. versus 2A/1A Gaston.

March 19

Amity 12

Willamina 2

The first five in the Warriors’ lineup were potent in an intracounty contest last Thursday, combining for seven hits, five RBI and seven runs scored.

Senior Ryker Brown and freshman Sawyer Tharp led the charge with two hits each, while freshman Gunner Friesen drove in two runs with his bat. Friesen was also effective on the mound, throwing 2 1/3 innings and punching out four.

Willamina senior Bob Larsen saw the zone better than any Bulldog, going 2-for-2 with an RBI in each plate appearance.

Amity stands at 1-2 after three games and will host 2A/1A Crosshill Christian on Saturday at noon. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (0-2) look for their first win with a home doubleheader at Elmira on Thursday. Willamina is back home on Monday, March 30, at 4:30 p.m. versus Gaston.

Yamhill Carlton 4

Sisters 9

YC junior Wyatt Hurl came through late in a contest at Sisters, going 2-for-3 overall with an RBI base hit as part of a four-run fifth inning, but the rally was not enough was the Tigers were unable to muster enough offense after trailing 7-0.

March 18

Gaston 17

Amity 6

Gaston proved formidable in its faceoff with the Warriors, scoring nine runs in the top of the sixth inning while holding an 8-4 lead at the time over Amity.

Freshman Cash Rinke and Brown each went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in the contest, but the rest of the Warriors' offense was held silent. Gaston also benefited from 12 Warrior errors, resulting in seven unearned runs.

March 17

Vernonia 6

Dayton 12

Offense was delivered in all forms for the Pirates as they took down 2A/1A Vernonia with ease in game one of a doubleheader in Dayton.

While Nathan Coburn picked up the win with four innings of one-hit baseball in relief of Ryan Mullins, sophomore first baseman Anthony Santana led at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Carson Newton, Owen Clark and Coburn all contributed two RBI of their own, while Newton added three walks and three runs scored to his resume. Coburn, Mullins, Clark and Harvey Walsh all tallied two hits.

Vernonia 0

Dayton 14

The Pirates' first week of play ended in clean fashion as senior Carter Webster threw three no-hit innings while striking five to complete Dayton’s 12-hit, run-rule victory over Vernonia. At the plate, Webster also provided the Pirates with a two-RBI base knock.

Mullins and Walsh each had days to remember, both going 2-for-3. Walsh added a team-leading three RBI and two runs scored, while Mullins scored three runs and swiped three bags.

Over the two-game set, Dayton out-hit Vernonia 26-9.

The Pirates (3-0) will play three games over two days versus 2A/1A Kennedy, Neah-Kah-Nie and Corbett at the Basin Baseball Bash in Stanfield this week before returning home to face 4A Seaside on Tuesday, March 31, at 4:30 p.m.

Willamina 1

Neah-Kah-Nie 17

One run was all the Bulldogs could muster in their first game of the season. Driving in the run was freshman Carter Felton, who pulled a single into left field to score Nico Zito from second base.

March 16

Amity 0

Nestucca 17

Amity’s first game of the season saw the team free swinging, but it resulted in 13 team strikeouts and just one hit as they were shut out by 2A/1A Nestucca.

Junior outfielder Isaac Tish recorded Amity’s lone hit.

Western Christian 2

Dayton 14

The Pirates’ bats opened the season with the same verve that they carried into their games versus Vernonia, out-hitting the Pioneers 12-7 in a five-inning run-rule shortened win.

Coburn and Mullins were unbeatable. Coburn went 3-for-4 with a trio of RBI and runs scored, while Mullins was a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Newton also smoked balls at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. All three stole a base as well, not to be outdone by junior Kaden Fast, who swiped two.

On the mound, Austin Coleman and Brody Douthit combined for nine strikeouts while allowing seven hits, four walks and just one earned run. Coleman was credited with the win in his three-inning start.

Yamhill Carlton 4

Toledo 14

The third inning was the Tigers’ crux in their first week of play as they surrendered 12 runs in the bottom half of a road contest against 2A/1A Toledo after plating two of their own in the top half.

Sophomore Brett Summers showed control at the plate, smoking a single to right field for YC’s first lead of the season before the wheels fell off.

Senior left-hander Gus Brunner opened the game with two strong frames, striking out an unprecedented seven batters while recording six outs.