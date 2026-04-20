3A Baseball: Pirates route Warriors

Scoring 16 runs in the top of the second inning, Dayton leapt far ahead and never looked back en route to a 21-3 victory on the road at No. 37 Amity (1-10, 0-6) on Friday.

Sophomore right-hander Austin Coleman pitched all five innings of the run-rule shortened affair for Dayton, allowing four hits, two walks and two earned runs while striking out four.

At the plate, freshman Owen Clark produced three RBIs, two walks and a run scored while going 1-for-2. Senior Ryan Mullins (1-for-2, 3R, 2RBIs, 3BB) and junior Nathan Coburn (1-for-4, 3R, 2RBIs) also did some heavy lifting from the middle of the order.

Seven Pirates scored two or more runs, and Dayton drew 15 walks as a team while heading Rainey’s words for a more balanced approach at the plate.

Sawyer Tharp and Owen Worden recorded two hits each, accounting for Amity’s four, while Jaxson Malot, Gunner Payne and Kason Bailey drove in the team’s three runs.

Amity is set to face No. 28 Scio (4-10, 2-2) this week before hosting No. 40 Willamina on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Pirates will see the Bulldogs for two with Wednesday’s contest set for 4:30 p.m. in Willamina.