3A/2A Girls Basketball: Warriors win 10th straight, Pirates bested late

Jan. 27

Amity 74

Salem Academy 16

Alyssa McMullen led the No. 2-ranked Warriors (17-2, 10-0) with 17 points on Tuesday as they swept the season series and made quick work of No. 37 Salem Academy (2-17, 0-11) inside the Amity gymnasium.

Amity allowed its third-fewest points in a game this season as the Crusaders could muster just two, five, one and eight in the four-quarter split. The win also extended Amity’s win streak to 10 games.

Eliza Nisly and Lyliana Rideout each made six free throws and scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Haley Miersma was another showstopper with nine points. Adie Nisly scored six, while Adelynne Slowik also benefited from trips to the line with five points.

Kylie Wilson, Maci King and Grace Ulloa combined to net 10 points.

Amity travels to No. 32 Blanchet Catholic (7-10, 3-8) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip off. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 78-21 on Jan. 7.

Dayton 34

Santiam Christian 44

The No. 24 Dayton Pirates (11-8, 5-6) led through three quarters at home against No. 22 Santiam Christian (8-10, 7-4), taking a 29-24 lead into the final frame.

Bolstered by 14 points from Hadley Hughes, the Pirates were able to control the flow, but the Eagles stifled Hughes in the fourth and erupted for 20 points while going 8-for-12 from the free throw line. Dayton scored just five points in the last period.

The Pirates rematch with Willamina on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the West Valley. Dayton won the first meeting 53-26 on their home court.

Willamina 25

Jefferson 64

No. 35-ranked Willamina (3-13, 2-7) had little success in its first meeting against No. 11 Jefferson (11-5, 8-2) on Tuesday, dropping a third consecutive game.

Willamina will look to control the pace on their home floor this Friday when they welcome the Pirates and former Bulldog Hadley Hughes for their second and final meeting of the season.

Delphian 33

Kennedy 39

The No. 33 Dragons (4-9, 2-7) scored their third-highest point tally of the season on Tuesday — behind only a 40-18 win over Horizon Christian, Tualatin and 37-18 victory at Gervais — but fell just short in a home battle with No. 20 Kennedy (9-10, 6-3).

Delphian will get a rematch with No. 36 Gervais (3-14, 1-8) on Friday before meeting Sheridan at the bottom of the hill on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan 9

Western Christian 66

Sheridan (0-14, 0-9), holding rank at No. 38 in 2A, scored just nine points for the second time this season in a tough battle at 2A No. 3 Western Christian (15-2, 8-1).

The Spartans travel to No. 24 Santiam (6-13, 3-6) on Friday prior to hosting Deplhian on Tuesday.

Jan. 28

Delphian 27

Horizon Christian, Tualatin 9

The Dragons won their second game of the season over 3A No. 47 Horizon Christian, Tualatin (0-16, 0-8) in a non-league home-and-home series. Delphian was on the road this time after hosting the first game on Dec. 3, 2025, and surrendered the fewest points in a single game this season.