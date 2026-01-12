3A/2A Girls Basketball: Warriors keep winning, Tigers rebound

Amity 56

Santiam Christian 29

Yamhill County’s highest-ranked basketball team, the Class 3A No. 2 Warriors (10-2, 4-0), maintained its momentum with a 56-29 win at No. 27 Santiam Christian (3-9, 2-3) on Friday.

Seven different Warriors scored, led by a team-high 15 points from senior Eliza Nisly. Adie Nisly followed suit with 12 points, while senior guard Alyssa McMullen was Amity’s third double-digit scorer with 11 points.

Senior forward Kylie Wilson saw a third of her nine points at the charity stripe. Meanwhile, Haley Miersma (6), Lilyanna Rideout (2) and Maci King (2) added to the victory.

The Warriors faced No. 38 Willamina (1-9, 0-3) on Monday (after News-Register deadline) for the first time this season and travel to No. 11 Jefferson (6-3, 3-0) on Wednesday before playing host to Dayton at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Dayton 57

Jefferson 63

No. 23-ranked Dayton (9-4, 3-2) faced a worthy PacWest foe on Friday at Jefferson. The teams played into overtime, but the Pirates could not slow down Jefferson sophomore guard Aliya Saad and fell 63-57 after finishing four quarters tied 54-54.

Saad led Jefferson with 35 points.

Dayton trailed 34-29 at the half and 49-45 after three quarters, but was an impressive fourth-quarter unit, besting Jefferson 9-5 to force overtime.

The Pirates were able to share the rock as they had been over previous weeks. Junior forward Charly Upmeyer continued to ball out, leading Dayton with 16 points. Junior guard Bella Lopez’s 3-point stroke was hot again after a defeat of Willamina, putting up 12 points and three makes from beyond the arc.

Hadley Hughes contributed 11 points.

The Pirates host No. 16 Taft (10-4, 5-0) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to a battle with Amity on Friday, when Head Coach Bruce Moore will return to Amity for the first time since his days coaching the Warriors in the early 2000’s.

Delphian 37

Gervais 28

Class 2A No. 31 Delphian (3-3, 1-1) returned from the holiday break with a 37-28 victory over No. 38 Gervais (2-9, 0-3) on the road.

Sophomore Lily Olivares led the Dragons far and away with 17 points in the box score, while senior captain Liv Curry contributed eight points.

The Dragons hosted Sheridan on Monday and travel to the best team in 2A, No. 1 Regis (11-0, 3-0), on Wednesday before playing No. 2 Western Christian (9-2, 2-1) at home on Friday.

Delphian hopes to prove itself with competitive performances against the 2A’s best as it looks to keep up in the Tri-River conference.

Sheridan 26

Santiam 54

The No. 36-ranked Spartans (0-7, 0-3) could not find their first win on Friday, falling 54-26 to No. 23 Santiam (4-9, 1-2).

Sheridan hits the road three times this week, including its Monday jaunt to Delphian. They will face No. 9 Colton (9-3, 3-0) on Wednesday and Gervais on Friday.

Willamina 22

Taft 62

For the second time in three days, the Bulldogs could not keep pace with a top PacWest team, falling 62-22 at Taft.

After their trip to Amity, the Bulldogs will host No. 34 Scio (2-9, 2-2) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and travel to No. 35 Salem Academy (2-10, 0-4) on Friday.

Yamhill Carlton 42

Riverdale 31

The No. 9-ranked Tigers (11-3, 1-1) bounced back from a Class 3A Coastal Range League loss on Wednesday to defeat No. 22 Riverdale (8-4, 1-1) 42-31 on the road on Friday.

An even distribution led to victory as nine Tigers scored. Junior Kelsie King was the team leader with 10 points, while junior guards Tairen Farnsworth and Josie Von contributed seven and six points, respectively.

YC led 33-16 at halftime and slowed down in the second half, but a collection of scores, including four from junior Diesel Harper-Larson, helped the Tigers pull out the 11-point win.

YC tips off at 7:30 p.m. with No. 13 Banks (7-4, 2-0) on Tuesday and will host No. 31 Warrenton (5-6, 0-1) at the same time, Thursday in the Tiger Dome. Tuesday’s road match with Banks can be streamed live on the NFHS Network.