3A/2A Boys Basketball: Tigers, Warriors improve in conference play

Jan. 19

Amity 79

Taft 54

No. 17-ranked Amity (10-6, 6-2) received double-digit point nights from four players on Monday for a commanding win over No. 29 Taft (7-10, 4-5).

Seniors Diego Dubay Lomeli and Ethan Owings scored 13 and 14 points, respectively, to complement a 16-point night from Carter Haarsma and a team-high 18 points from Austin Lopez.

Six other Warriors added to Amity’s highest point total of the season as the team outscored Taft 22-10 in the first quarter, 24-19 in the second, 17-15 in the third and 16-10 in the fourth.

The Warriors face No. 25 Scio (9-7, 4-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Amity Gymnasium. Amity won the last contest 61-50 on Dec. 11, 2025.



Dayton 39

Scio 52

Senior Tanner Gentry totaled 14 points for the Pirates and six others shared scoring duties, but the spread of wealth was not enough for No. 32 Dayton (6-11. 3-6) in a road contest at Scio.

Fellow senior guard Asher Maxwell scored seven points, while Taylr Miller had five.

The Pirates led 14-11 after the first quarter, but could not stifle Scio’s Rhordan Meadows and Brycen Zosel, who led with 16 and 17 points, respectively, and netted all but two of the Loggers’ points in the second quarter to take a 26-22 lead over Dayton at halftime.

Scio never surrendered its lead.



Delphian 35

Kennedy 69

The No. 39-ranked Dragons (0-10, 0-6) started a three-game road stint on the wrong foot, falling to No. 31 Kennedy (4-14, 1-5). It was Kennedy’s first victory in 2A Tri-River league play.



Jan. 20

Delphian 40

Santiam 77

Delphian dropped a road contest to No. 28 Santiam (6-11, 4-2) on Tuesday.

The Dragons are road-bound once more on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip off at No. 14 Colton (11-4, 5-1).



Willamina 38

Blanchet Catholic 55

The No. 37-ranked Bulldogs (4-11, 0-8) dropped their sixth consecutive game on Tuesday in a home loss to No. 16 Blanchet Catholic (11-5, 7-2).



Yamhill Carlton 48

Rainier 36

Chase Wald led the Tigers with 20 points and Jacob Portesi netted 11 as No. 22 YC (11-5. 4-1) improved in Coastal Range league play with a win at No. 47 Rainer (3-12, 0-4).

YC faced No. 45 Corbett (0-17, 0-4) on Thursday (after News-Register deadline) and will rest up before playing No. 14 Neah-Kah-Nie (9-5, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. in the Tiger Dome on Jan. 29.



Jan. 21

Dayton 56

Salem Academy 75

The Pirates hosted No. 6 Salem Academy (13-3, 8-1) on Wednesday and struggled to keep pace. Dayton scored 10 more points than in their first meeting, but the Crusaders No. 3 offense with 1,082 points in 3A was too much.

Dayton will be at Blanchet Catholic on Friday for its second meeting with the Cavaliers. The Pirates were victorious in the first battle, 37-34.



Willamina 29

Santiam Christian 77

Defense was not a strong suit for Willamina on Wednesday night as they dropped a seventh straight contest on the road to No. 9 Santiam Christian (12-5, 7-2). The Eagles are sixth in 3A with 1030 points scored as a team.

The Bulldogs will travel to No. 15 Jefferson (8-5, 5-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 27.