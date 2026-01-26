3A/2A Boys Basketball: Tigers move to second in Coastal Range

Yamhill Carlton 60

Corbett 46

The No. 23-ranked Tigers (12-5, 5-1) held an advantage in every quarter against No. 38 Corbett (4-13, 3-2) on Thursday in the Tiger Dome.

Bolstered by 24 points, five rebounds and two assists from sophomore guard Chase Wald, YC controlled the entire game en route to another Coastal Range League victory. They sit second in the conference standings as of Monday, Jan. 26.

Junior guard Chase Tretter contributed double digits with 12 points to go along with four rebounds.

Doing a little of everything for the Tigers was senior forward Deegan Tuning, who scored six points and had team highs with eight rebounds and four assists.

The Tigers will rest up before facing No. 17 Neah-Kah-Nie (10-6, 3-2) at home on Thursday, Jan. 29. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

YC defeated Neah-Kah-Nie, 55-49, on Jan. 7 during a trip to the coast.

Jan. 23

Amity 52

Scio 55

Seven different Warriors found the net, but No. 22 Amity (10-7, 6-3) could not turn distribution into victory as they fell at home to No. 20 Scio (10-7, 5-5) on Friday.

The Loggers sought revenge after being defeated by Amity at the beginning of the season and shared the rock themselves. Four Loggers had double-digit scoring nights, while the Warriors were led by 15 points from freshman Carter Haarsma and 10 from junior Ethan Owings.

After trailing 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, Amity regained some confidence thanks to seven points from senior Zeno Avesani. The Warriors outscored Scio 16-12 in the second quarter to lead 24-23 at halftime.

Amity kept an advantage, leading 41-29 after three periods, but defensive fouls in the final quarter allowed Scio easy looks as the Loggers jumped ahead at the end.

The Warriors face No. 6 Salem Academy (14-3, 9-1) at home on Tuesday for their second meeting. The Crusaders won the first matchup 63-60 in Salem. Tuesday’s tip off is 6 p.m.

Dayton 45

Blanchet Catholic 63

No. 31-ranked Dayon (6-12, 3-7) continued to struggle on Friday, falling to 0-2 on the season against No. 14 Blanchet Catholic (12-5, 8-2).

The Pirates will get another crack at No. 10 Santiam Christian (13-5, 8-2) on Tuesday at home before traveling to No. 36 Willamina (4-11, 0-8) on Friday for a rivalry tip off happening at 6 p.m.

Delphian 45

Colton 69

The No. 39 Dragons (0-11, 0-7) received no rest from the 2A Tri-River Conference gauntlet on Friday, falling to No. 24 Colton (10-9, 4-3) to end a three-game road stint.

Delphian returns to its home on the hill on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip off with No. 31 Kennedy (5-14, 2-5).