3A/2A Boys Basketball: Pirates, Tigers victorious with double-digit dousings

Amity 47

Santiam Christian 74

No. 20-ranked Amity (6-6, 2-2) fell back to even on the season on Friday as they were on the wrong side of a road palindrome, 74-47.

Amity led No. 9 Santiam Christian (10-3, 5-0) 17-12 after one quarter but were outscored 23-8 in the second period and were unable to recover after halftime.

Freshman guard Carter Haarsma led the Warriors with 22 points, while junior wing Ethan Owings found a rhythm to start the game and finished with 12 total points on the night. Senior forwards Diego Dubay Lomeli and Henry Meeker, and sophomore guard Austin Lopez recorded four points each.

The Warriors took on No. 34 Willamina (4-6, 0-3) on Monday (after News-Register deadline) and travel to No. 43 Jefferson (0-10, 0-3) on Wednesday before playing host to Dayton for the team’s second meeting of the year at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dayton 70

Jefferson 28

Dayton (5-8, 2-3), now ranked 31st in 3A, made short work of Jefferson on the road on Friday, winning 70-28.

The Pirates led 34-10 at the half and never looked back. Junior Taylr Miller kept pace with recent performances, continuing to find a hot hand with a team-high 14 points, while senior Tanner Gentry backed him up with 13 points.

Senior Asher Maxwell and sophomore John Corona also had positive nights with seven points in a game that saw 11 Pirates score.

The Pirates host No. 28 Taft (5-8,2-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday prior to their rematch with Amity on Friday.

Delphian 49

Gervais 66

No. 39-ranked 2A Delphian (0-6, 0-2) remained out of the win column on Friday with a 66-49 loss at 2A No. 29 Gervais (5-5, 2-1).

The Dragons travel to No. 3 Regis (10-1, 2-0) on Wednesday before returning home to play No. 14 Western Christian (4-7, 1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Willamina 51

Taft 56

Willamina played a tight game with Taft on the road last Friday but fell 56-51 as they continue to seek a win in PacWest play.

Following a clash with Amity on Monday, the Bulldogs will see No. 19 Scio (6-5, 1-3) in the West Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and travel to No. 5 Salem Academy (8-3, 3-1) on Friday.

Yamhill Carlton 63

Riverdale 43

The No. 26-ranked Tigers (9-4, 2-0) jumped out to their second four-game win streak of the season on Friday, leading for the entirety of a 63-43 home victory against No. 48 Riverdale (0-11, 0-2).

YC’s fourth 60-plus point game of the season saw four Tigers score double digits. Sophomore guard Chase Wald led with 15 points and added four rebounds. Fellow sophomore guard Jacob Portessi notched 14 points. Junior guard Chase Tretter and sophomore forward Michael Hoadley completed the quartet with 10 points each.

Tretter also had a team-high eight rebounds and three assists, while Hoadley welcomed four rebounds and a trio of assists.

Sophomore guard Dylan Thielke joined the party with seven points and six rebounds. Freshman guard Talmage Call and junior JV call-up Ryder Nicholson added four and three points, respectively.

YC has a 6 p.m. road tip off with No. 40 Banks (4-8, 2-0) on Tuesday that can be streamed on the NFHS Network and will host No. 23 Warrenton (9-4, 1-0) at the same time Thursday in the Tiger Dome.