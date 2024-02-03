February 3, 2024 Tweet

32-year-old found dead in upper City Park; drug overdose suspected

A 32-year old male was found deceased Friday evening in the play structure of upper City Park, according to McMinnville Police.

Personnel with the McMinnville Fire District and McMinnville Police responded to the scene at 4:40 and found the subject deceased. The death appeared to be the related to drug overdose, based on observations found at the scene, police said.

The police department notified next of kin of the deceased. They did not release the name of the male in the initial public release of information, "out of respect for his family and their loss."

"This is a tragic incident that is unfortunately occurring in cities throughout the state and the country," the department's release said. "We want to encourage anyone wishing to pursue treatment to end their use of illegal drugs to contact Yamhill County Adult Behavioral Health by calling 503-434-7523, or by going to their offices located at 627 NE Evans St. in McMinnville."

People in crisis can also call the crisis hotline at 844-842-820.