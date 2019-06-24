June 24, 2019 Tweet

News-Register 4th of July U.S. Civics Test Contest

Enter to win VIP Tickets for 4 to see We Three perform live on stage during the Yamhill County 4th of July celebration at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

How to Enter:

Follow the link below and correctly answer 10 out of 10 questions from the U.S. Citizenship test. Test must be completed and submitted in two minutes.

Each participant who gets 100% correct will be entered into the drawing. Winner will be selected Monday, July 1 and announced on the News-Register Facebook Page and on this article.

Must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

One entry per person.

Click here to take the test.

(Must include accurate email and phone number to be contacted as a winner. The News-Register will not share this information with any other parties.)