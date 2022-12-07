Yvonne Joyce Patershall Brown 1943 - 2022

Yvonne Joyce Brown, age 79, of McMinnville, Oregon, peacefully passed away December 7, 2022. She was born January 18, 1943, to Arthur and Barbara Patershall in San Jose, California. Yvonne was married to Ronald L. Brown. Together, they had four children, Ronald Jr., Darren, Shelley and Timothy. In 1974, the family moved to the Willamette Valley in the state of Oregon.

Yvonne received her GED on January 18, 1978, and furthered her education in 1979 and 1980 at Chemeketa Community College in McMinnville. She worked for and retired from Adult and Family Services in McMinnville.

Yvonne was a wonderful homemaker who loved music, camping and country drives in the car with her family. She also enjoyed her grandchildren, Anthony, Jeremy, Andru and Ryan Brown.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her mother and father; her grandson, Ryan Brown; and her daughter, Shelley Burchfiel. She is survived by her three sons, Ron, Darren and Tim Brown; as well as her brothers, Art, Allen, Larry and Rusty Patershall; and sister Cathy, Patershall.

Yvonne was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

